This Easy Hiking Trail In Ontario Has A Wooden Boardwalk & An Abandoned Vintage Truck
Your walk will turn into a photoshoot.
While hiking a forested trail in Ontario you may expect to see different types of wildlife, but this network of trail loops contains an unexpected surprise. Less than two hours from Toronto there is an easy walking trail where you will find a hidden vintage truck.
This turquoise truck is found just off the trail system in Grant's Woods, waiting to be admired and photographed. This magical forest hike also highlights the wildlife, with its trillium and fern trails.
There are four-kilometres of trails that can be wandered, connected all in loops so you do not need to backtrack. It's easy to lengthen your hike for more exercise or shorten it if you get distracted with a photoshoot.
You can walk right up to the rusty old Ford truck and interact with it. It's a startling contrast against the surrounded brown woods. One of the trails features a wooden boardwalk within the forest, and you'll discover different terrain such as marsh areas. Keep your ears alert for the sound of birds as the forest comes alive in the warmer months.
Spring is the perfect time to visit as the forest becomes bright with greenery, wildflowers, and many trillium flowers. Ontario trilliums bloom at the end of April into May, and you'll find an area full of them on the aptly named Trillium Trail. This is the longest of the individual trails within the hiking network.
The land was donated by the Grant family and is now a nature reserve. The family's previous home is now the visitor's centre near the parking lot. The trails are perfect for beginners or those friends who really aren't a fan of hiking.
Grant's Woods
Price: Free
Address: 1485 Division Rd. W. Orillia, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can admire the blooming trilliums in spring, along an easy forested trail where you'll come across the unlikely sight of an old vintage truck in the woods.