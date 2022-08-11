This Easy Hiking Trail In Ontario Is An Immersive Art Gallery & It's Full Of Sculptures
Have your camera handy.📸
You can walk through an enchanted park in Ontario, full of so many grand sculptures you'll think you're at an art gallery. Haliburton Sculpture Forest is an easy trail of loops that are full of giant works of art.
From a conspiracy of ravens and a bright blue horse replica to a giant high-heel shoe and towering rainbow leaf, there are so many different pieces of art to discover along the 1.4 kilometres of trails.
What began as a simple trail with three sculptures in Glebe Park is now a full outdoor museum boasting 34 unique sculptures and six artsy benches created by both Canadian and international artists.
There is a self-guided tour app that can be downloaded to your phone if you're the type that loves to read information boards and learn about each work of art at a museum. You can search "Haliburton" on the Pocksights Tour Guide app to follow a recommended route of the forest, complete with sculpture descriptions.
There are weekly guided tours in the summer that you can join for free. The tours begin at 10 a.m. each Tuesday during the months of July and August and last about two hours. The trail loops are open year-round.
Entrance to the park is free but donations are welcome and you'll find donation boxes at the entrance and along the trails. Donations for the summer guided tour are also appreciated.
Haliburton Sculpture Forest
Price: Entrance by donation
Address: 297 College Dr., Haliburton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through an outdoor art gallery, admiring giant sculptures as you bask in the sun.
