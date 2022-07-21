Canada's Only Elevated Park Is In Ontario & It's Like Walking The High Line In NYC
It used to be a railway track.
You'll be reaching for the clouds at Ontario's park in the sky and can pretend you're strutting across The High Line in New York City (which it is actually modelled after).
The elevated park in St. Thomas is the first and only park of its kind in Canada. You can take a boardwalk stroll, admire sculptures of art and take in the views over the valley.
As a beautiful and historic reminder of the town's status as the Railway Capital of Canada, this park was built on an old railway track.
The double tracks were removed and in its place, you can enjoy this massive park space. It sits on a four-kilometre stretch of track that connects the city of Detroit to Buffalo. The park itself is 850 metres long and 30 metres wide.
The high-rise park has a wooden boardwalk section, flower beds, natural grass, benches, street lights and multiple large pieces of art. You can enjoy a panoramic view of Kettle Valley from 95 feet above the ground.
Some community events from massive picnics to art showcases and even weddings take place at the park. A Windsor artist is currently working on an 85-foot-high mural painting on one of the piers beneath the bridge.
This community space creatively preserves the rail heritage of the area. The original railway dates back to 1871 and the current bridge was built in 1929. There are also other rail heritage sites that you can visit across the city.
Another unique thing about this community park is that it was completely funded by public donations and no tax dollars were used. The park hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily following those of city-owned facilities. It's completely free to visit.
St. Thomas Elevated Park
Price: Free
Address: 1 Centre St., St. Thomas, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hang out in the clouds at this elevated park, the only of its kind in Canada.