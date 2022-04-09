Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
day trips near ottawa

Brockville's Colourful Railway Tunnel Is Reopening & It's A Free Show Of Rainbow Lights

It reopens this month! 🌈

Ottawa Staff Writer
Rainbow colours inside Brockville Tunnel.

Rainbow colours inside Brockville Tunnel.

@melissalacoste_ | Instagram

You can explore an underground railway tunnel set up with a colourful light show and sound effects near Ottawa. The Brockville Railway Tunnel plans to be open for the full season this year, and it reopens on April 15.

Visiting Canada's first railway tunnel is a free event that starts near the St. Lawrence River and takes you to the downtown core. You'll experience a rainbow display underneath the city that changes as you go through.

The moving light path will be the same as in previous years, surrounding you with bright colours of blue, orange, red, purple and green. On special holidays the tunnel is lit up in specific colours. It will be red on Canada Day and orange on National Aboriginal Day, for example.

Musical sounds surround you as you wander through the underground light display. Every so often you will hear the sound of a train whistle and engine as if the train is passing right by.

The railway tunnel will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the summer until Thanksgiving Monday. The event is free for all to visit and donations are accepted. It's a half kilometre stretch and has wheelchair-accessible access at both entrances.

The Brockville Railway Tunnel

Price: Free (Donations accepted)

When: Reopens April 15, 2022

Address: 1 Block House Island Rd., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander a piece of history with a modern twist of lights and sounds. It's just over an hour from the city of Ottawa and free to visit.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...