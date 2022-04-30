NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Has A Tall Ships Festival Where You Can Live That Pirate Life On The Open Water

It's only here every 3 years.⚓️

Ottawa Staff Writer
Tall ship in Brockville at sunset. Right: Festival guest taking photo of a Tall Ship on the water.

City of Brockville

Ahoy, Matey! Prepare to hop aboard a majestic boat deck and feel what it's like to be a pirate sailing the seas on a Tall Ship. The Brockville waterfront will be lined with these massive ships that you'll be able to tour while enjoying live entertainment, food vendors and admire ships setting sail.

The Brockville Tall Ships Festival is a must-visit for boat and water lovers. It only takes place once every three years, so if you snooze you lose until summer 2025. The three-day event takes place from June 24 to 26, and most of the town will be involved.

Festival guests touring the deck of a Tall Ship in Brockville, Ontario.Festival guests touring the deck of a Tall Ship in Brockville, Ontario.City of Brockville

General admission to the grounds for the full three days is $10 per person or you can choose to purchase a Festival Passport for additional access to tour the ship decks for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The deck tours take place Saturday and Sunday.

Another option is to buy a ticket to sail out and experience an evening cruise. One ship you can sail out on is the Empire Sandy, Canada's largest Tall Ship. If you're visiting on Friday, don't miss the Parade of Sail at 3 p.m. This is one of the most popular events where you can see all of the ships out on the water with their sails up.

An exciting addition to the festival this year is the new stage areas for live music and entertainment. The 'Shantyman' Séan McCann, one of the founders of the folk rock band Great Big Sea will be headlining, and other musicians and groups will be performing. All of the entertainment is included with both the general admission and Festival Passport. You will also be able to see Theodore Tugboat, a real-life version from the television show.

Once you've soaked in the fun of the festival, keep exploring through Brockville and 1000 Islands by purchasing a package ticket, new this year. You can save money and receive entrance to the festival along with a local attraction of your choice, like the 1000 Islands & Seaway Cruises or the Brockville Museum.

Specific restaurants in the area will also have set menus during the festival weekend, as well as easy-to-go lunches so you don't have to waste time waiting for food. There are also possible prizes for visitors who show their festival passport to some local shops. A free shuttle will take you from areas of free parking to the site of the festival.

Brockville Tall Ships Festival

Price: $10+ for 3-day access

When: June 24-26, 2022

Address: Block House Island Rd., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can live out your dreams of exploring a massive Tall Ship while enjoying live music, specialty meals, and pirate-themed activities

Website

