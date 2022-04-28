7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Summer If You're Seeking A Waterfront Thrill
Living life on the edge... of the water.
When you think of the city of Ottawa, thrilling adventures on the water may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but we have those in spades. Summer in the city may be a lot of patio hopping, make sure you get out on the water too and enjoy some adventures in the capital region.
From whitewater rafting down the Ottawa River to kayaking or taking a boat cruise along the Rideau Canal, you're sure to get a thrill along with some beautiful waterfront views. An adrenaline rush awaits!
Paddle next to Parliament
Price: $18+ per rental
When: Season opening date TBD
Address: 160 Rue Laurier, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Escape Bicycle Tours and Rentals are known for their bike tours around the city, but just last year they opened watercraft rentals on the Ottawa River. You can paddle a kayak or SUP board right past Parliament Hill.
Bungee jump over a quarry
Price: $147.86 for the first jump
When: Opening April 30 for the season
Address: 1780 Quebec Rte. 105, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can soar over the sparkling blue lagoon that is Morrison's Quarry, with Great Canadian Bungee. They also offer Ripride zip lining, then you can relax on the nearby beach after your high-intensity thrills.
Take a bus tour from land to sea
Price: $37.79 per adult
When: Opens May 3 for the season
Address: 44 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has the only Amphibus tour in the province, and you can take a one-hour ride and cruise with Lady Dive Tours. Explore the downtown area while learning some history both by land and water.
Zip line across the river
Price: $39.99+ per adult
When: Opens on May 7 for the season
Address: 40 Rue Jos-Montferrand, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can soar through the air at 50 km/hr across the Ottawa River, admiring views of Parliament and Chaudiere Falls. Interzip Rogers is the world's first interprovincial zip line.
Rent boats at Dow's Lake
Price: $19+ per hour, per rental
When: Open in May for the season, date TBA
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to Dow's Lake on the Rideau Canal to rent SUP boards, kayaks, paddle boats or kayaks from May to October. The pavilion has multiple restaurants where you can enjoy an outdoor patio after your time on the water.
Tube or raft down the Ottawa River
Price: $69+ per person
When: Opening end of May, date TBA
Address: 102 Greenview Ave., Ottawa, ON (for rafting), tubing begins at the War Museum
Why You Need To Go: Did you know that the capital region is one of the world's top destinations for whitewater rafting? Ottawa City Rafting not only offers whitewater rafting in the city, but you can also take an individual turbo tube down the Ottawa River.
Take a cruise of the canal
Price: $35+ per person
When: Opening in May, date TBA
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON (canal), 160 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC & 1 Canal Ln., Ottawa, ON (river)
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa Boat Cruise will take you on a tour of both the Ottawa River and the Rideau Canal. Discover some history of the city and enjoy different water views.