things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Romantic Date Ideas In Ottawa Where You Can Get Steamy With Your Fave Person This Summer

So many ways to soak in the sun.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Picking sunflowers at a flower farm. Right: Floating in a pool at the Gatineau Beer Festival.

@theannemadigan | Instagram, @feeling_no_payne | Instagram

Are you ready to soak in that sunshine with your favourite person? If so, here are seven fun date ideas around Ottawa that you can enjoy throughout the summer.

Patios, festivals and tours are back open and ready to give you a fun date night, or day, with someone special. But, once the chill of autumn comes around you won't be able to do any of these activities.

Here are some romantic date ideas that you can check out in Ottawa this summer (and even this weekend too!)

Hit up a summer festival

Price: $19.50+ per person at the Gatineau Beer Fest

When: July 20 to 30, 2022

Address: Place des Festivals Zibi, 40 Jos-Montferrand St., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Festivals are coming back in full swing in Ottawa, and you can practically find one on any weekend. Canada Day celebrations are back on July 1, and the Gatineau Beer Festival is from July 20 to 30, just to name a couple.

Website

Go on a wine tour 

Price: $115+ per person

When: Weekends mid-May to mid-October

Address: Downtown Ottawa and Gatineau pickup locations, including 173 Rue Wellington, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Aventure Outaouais are bringing new adventure tours to the Quebec side of the capital region, and you might be amazed at what you can discover across the river. The wine and cider tour is a full-day trip guiding you to three wineries and a cider mill, and there are even some treats at each stop.

Website

Go on a party bike pub crawl

Price: $49.95+ per person

When: Booking dates available as of May

Address: 680 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has a party bike that you can pedal on through the city, celebrating with up to 13 of your favourite people. Thursty Pedaler's original tour has boozy patio stops and you can up the fun with their new pre-game tour before Ottawa Redblacks games, or choose to ride on a coffee crawl if you aren't feeling boozy.

Website

Have an ice cream date

Price: $2.50+ per cone

When: Open for the season

Address: 1001 Beaverbrook Rd., Kanata, ON

Why You Need To Go: Do you scream for ice cream? Brett's Ice Cream is an unassuming ice cream shop connected to an auto repair store, and has a sweet menu of frozen goodness. The colourful swirl cones will bring you back to your childhood, especially with all the fun flavours like bubble gum or mango that you add.

Website

Pick your own floral bouquet

Price: $5+ per person

When: Open as of May 13, 2022

Address: 1259 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While Green Corners Farm is known for its 350,000 tulips, you can pick tons of other flowers throughout the summer too. From snapdragons to sunflowers, you can bring a bit of the outdoors to your home with your very own freshly-picked bouquet.

Website

Sip on summer cocktails

Price: 💸💸

When: Patio open as of the May 14 weekend

Address: 354a Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you want to feel like you're enjoying a beach vacation in Ottawa, there are a number of fun tropical patios where you can sip on cocktails. Flapjack's Canadian Diner has giant summer cocktails, from caesars to margaritas, that is served in colourful sand buckets, so you practically can't get much more beachy than that.

Website

Go glamping in a futuristic tent

Inside of solar powered "jupe" tent designed by Tesla and SpaceX.

Inside of solar powered "jupe" tent designed by Tesla and SpaceX.

Courtesy of Jupe via Hammond Hill

Price: $125+ per night

When: June 4, 2022, is the grand opening

Address: 861 Du Golf Rd., Hammond, ON

Why You Need To Go: Some previous employees of Tesla and SpaceX designed futuristic-looking tents called "jupes" that are a luxury way to camp. The first spot in Canada to have these "jupes" is the Hammond Hill eco-retreat, where you can both feel off the grid and sip drinks at a beer garden with friends.

Website

