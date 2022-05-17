NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This May Long Weekend That Will Jump-Start Your Summer

Celebratin' Queen V. 👑

Ottawa Staff Writer
Paddling through a water maze during sunset. Right: Mountain coaster ride at Camp Fortune.

Paddling through a water maze during sunset. Right: Mountain coaster ride at Camp Fortune.

@kate_kaise | Instagram, @melzesc | Instagram

It may not feel like it quite yet, but the Victoria Day long weekend means that summer is unofficially kicking off. From waterfront patios to adrenaline-rushing adventures, many spots in Ottawa are opening just in time for us to celebrate May 24.

Whether you head out to pick tulips before the season ends or want to finally check out the mountain coaster at Camp Fortune, here are seven things to do this weekend in Ottawa.

Dine on a hidden bistro patio

Price: 💸

When: Open daily, with the season's opening day on May 18, 2022

Address: Patterson Creek & Remic Rapids Park, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Two of the three NCC Bistros are opening just in time for the long weekend. You can enjoy a pastry and drink overlooking the Rideau Canal or the Ottawa River, as you watch bikers and paddlers pass by.

Website

Catch the end of Tulip Fest

Price: Free

When: May 13 - 23, 2022

Address: Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The tulip season is a short one! This is the last weekend you'll be able to enjoy the Canadian Tulip Festival and the pick-your-own tulip farms around Ottawa. At the festival there will be a firework finale on Sunday, May 22, at 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Website

Zip line across the Ottawa River

Price: $39.99+ per adult

When: Open as of May 7 for the season

Address: 40 Rue Jos-Montferrand, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Last year, a new waterfront thrill hit the capital region that will have you fly across the Ottawa River. Interzip Rogers is open for the season and you'll be able to zip line from Ontario to Quebec, with views of Parliament Hill and Chaudiere Falls.

Website

Bike or blade on the parkway

Price: Free

When: Weekends from May 14 to October 10, 2022

Address: Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Queen Elizabeth Driveway & Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., three of the city's parkways and driveways are now closed to vehicle traffic on weekends. The NCC Bike Days offer more space to roam and get active across Ottawa.

Website

Ride on a mini rollercoaster

Price: $25+ per ride on weekends

When: Reopens for the season on May 21, 2022, and will be open on Victoria Day

Address: 300 Chem. Dunlop, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can take a scenic chairlift ride with views of the Gatineau Hills to cruise through the trees on a monorail mountain coaster at Camp Fortune.

Website

Navigate through a water labyrinth

Price: $40+ per person

When: Open as of May 14, 2022, for the season

Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can navigate through a water maze by day or night at Éco-Odyssée near Ottawa. Whether you want to search for wildlife, catch some sun rays or paddle under the stars, there is an adventure for you.

Website

Hit up a beachfront patio

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

When: Opening for the season this weekend

Address: Britannia Beach & Mooney's Bay Beach, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can grab a snack and soak in the sunshine at Baja Burger Shack, a tropical patio right on the beach. The two original beach locations are opening for the long weekend.

Instagram

