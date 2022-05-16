You Can Navigate Through A Water Maze Near Ottawa & You'll Be Paddling Into The Sunset
Admire a starlit marsh.
There is a mystical water labyrinth that you can navigate by boat, only 30 minutes from the city of Ottawa. However you prefer to paddle, by canoe, paddleboard or pedalo boat, you can explore a hidden marsh and discover wildlife.
Eco-Odyssée park in Wakefield, Quebec has a water maze through marshlands and different ways to adventure that you can experience day or night.
There are several levels of difficulty for daytime adventures on the water, depending on how much you want to test your wildlife knowledge. You can also choose an evening adventure where you'll paddle into the sunset or under the stars.
During the day, you'll choose your adventure based on the level of difficulty and type of watercraft. The Walk is an easy paddle through the maze, the Discoverer is also easy but will have you identifying clues about local wildlife and the third option, The Observer, is rated intermediate to difficult as you identify clues to find Clue Island.
There are three evening adventures that would surely make a magical date night. The Twighlight tour will have you admiring the glowing sunsets over the water maze, feeling nature surround you at dusk. The Moonlight adventure will have you paddling under the glow of the moon and finishes off with a campfire and snacks. These two tours are available Fridays and Saturdays.
The Perseids night tour gives you the chance to spot shooting stars from the peaceful waters of the marsh. There are only two weeks to enjoy this nighttime experience, from August 1 to August 15. An adventure map will help guide you along the way. Bring your flashlight for the night ones!
Keep your eyes peeled for creatures from turtles to beavers that could be swimming alongside you as you paddle. Each adventure lasts about two hours and tickets start at $40 per person, depending on the tour and type of watercraft rented.
There is also a new immersive storytelling experience this year that will carry you away to an enchanted world. This magical experience takes place Fridays and Saturdays and ends with a campfire.
Eco Odyssee
Price: $40+ per person
When: Open as of May 14, 2022
Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can choose your ultimate adventure to navigate a marshy water maze in the sunshine, during golden hour or beneath the stars.