Ottawa Has Free Yoga Classes Where You Can Stretch Under The Light Of The Full Moon
You can practise your downward wolf.🐺🌕
Yogis and spiritual beings unite, these free yoga classes in Ottawa are for you and anyone else who wants a unique way to try this practice for the first time.
Once a month, under the light of the full moon, you can follow a yoga instructor outside at Lansdowne Park. The class begins at 9 p.m. each evening, so make sure to get there a bit early to set up your mat.
A giant yoga practise at Lansdowne Park during a summer night. Courtesy of the City of Ottawa
Grab your friends and chant into the night (if that's your thing) under the bright moon, as all yoga levels are welcome. The next full moon will appear on June 14, making that the next event date.
Each yoga class is one hour long and specific yoga flows will vary. Each instructor will create a unique class to follow, but they'll be accessible for beginners as well as advanced yogis.
Registration is not required, so even if it's a last-minute choice, you can show up ready to stretch. If it ends up being a rainy evening, the practice will be held indoors in the Horticulture Building.
Full Moon Yoga
A group doing yoga together in Ottawa under the full moon.
Courtesy of the City of Ottawa
Price: Free
When: June 14, July 13, August 11 & September 10, 2022 at 9 p.m.
Address: The Great Lawn, 452 Queen Elizabeth Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take advantage of a free yoga class in the city as you charge your spirit beneath the full moon.