You Can Do Downward Dog Surrounded By Fluffy Alpacas At This Ontario Farm
The farm will soon have picnics too!🦙
You've likely heard of goat yoga, but what about bending into downward dog next to a bunch of fluffy, timid animals that won't jump on your back?
You can join an alpaca yoga class at SHED Chetwyn Farms in Prince Edward County, a contemporary alpaca farm, which also creates a bunch of different gifts made of their fleece.
"Alpacas are delightfully quirky, timid animals, but once they feel comfortable with someone near them they relax and allow you to get up-close-and-personal," the alpaca farm told Narcity via email.
"That’s why yoga with alpaca is so special, as the group begins class they wander around the perimeter of the show ring, and once everyone settles in, they get closer and eventually wander amongst the group."
Since the class is really more about hanging out with the alpacas as they approach you, it starts off at the beginner level so anyone at any skill level can join in on the fun at this Ontario farm.
"We are all about the natural environment for the alpaca, so there is no haltering, no feeding etc.," the farm said.
"[It's] all a very wholesome and organic experience based on the alpaca being able to move freely, uninhibited in their own space - we [are] guests in their space!"
If you want to visit these adorable creatures, but yoga isn't your thing, you can book one of their Alpaca Encounters, where you'll get to spend some time with the fluffy animals and learn all about them (and their fleece). The farm confirmed that there is still no handling, and guests are to respect the alpacas' space. The next dates to join are July 1, 6 and 16.
You can also soon grab a bite to eat right next to the alpacas at one of their picnics, which will be held in the nearby barn that has access to the alpacas' area.
All of the yoga classes are an hour long and they start at 10 a.m., with the next dates coming up on July 23 and August 6. Plus, if you're coming by with a group of 10 or more, you can book your own private session (though it'll cost extra).
The proceeds from the classes are donated to local charities, and since the farm has committed to its charitable contributions already, yoga will happen rain or shine. So, make sure to dress for the weather and bring your mat.
SHED Chetwyn Farms
Price: $25 (all proceeds are donated), $35 for private group yoga classes
When: Saturdays at 10 a.m., July 9 & 23, August 6 & 20, and September 3 (plus more dates for the Encounters)
Address: 500 Closson Rd., Hillier, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can learn about a peaceful, fluffy animal as you stretch and find your calm. You'll hang out with alpacas (while respecting their space) and can shop for some cozy, handmade products after the experience.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.