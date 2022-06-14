This Ontario Lavender Field Has Dreamy Picnics & It's Like Being In The French Countryside
You can also do some yoga!
There's a new lavender farm near Toronto that'll whisk you away to the French countryside without having to leave the province.
In celebration of the farm's opening (and National Picnic Day), Avalon Lavender Farm is having a picnic day event on their first open weekend on June 18 and 19. You can bring your own basket of goodies or buy a curated picnic bundle that you can enjoy surrounded by rolling fields of lavender.
The lavender field has over 10 picnic tables scattered among the flowers where you can sit and enjoy a bite, or you can lounge in one of their four purple day beds.
Their curated picnic basket comes with a bunch of local goodies like lentil salad, fruit salad, an olive dish, a lavender scone, and a variety of cheese and crackers. You can admire the surrounding nature and smell the sweet scent of lavender as you casually dine followed up by a walk along the nearby river.
If you're looking to get your body moving, there are some summer yoga events in the lavender fields. Every Thursday through Sunday from June to September, yogis can hit the farm to take one of the classes that happen at 6 p.m.
The yoga class is included with the $14 entrance fee, so if you're already at the fields picking a bouquet to bring home, you can stay back to get some movement in before hitting the road.
Avalon Lavender Farm
Yoga mats and picnic tables next to fields of lavender in Ontario.
Courtesy of Avalon Lavender Farm
Price: $14 admission, additional cost for the curated picnic
When: Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, 2022
Address: 347036 Mono Centre Rd., Mono, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate Father's Day weekend in style by picking your own lavender bouquet and relaxing in a luxury day bed with a picnic filled with baked goods and salads. If you prefer to move, join a yoga event in the purple fields.
