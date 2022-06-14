NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lavender farm ontario

This Ontario Lavender Field Has Dreamy Picnics & It's Like Being In The French Countryside

You can also do some yoga!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Sitting in a purple day bed in a lavender field. Right: Curated picnic basket at a lavender farm.

Sitting in a purple day bed in a lavender field. Right: Curated picnic basket at a lavender farm.

@_danirussell | Instagram, @avalonlavender | Instagram

There's a new lavender farm near Toronto that'll whisk you away to the French countryside without having to leave the province.

In celebration of the farm's opening (and National Picnic Day), Avalon Lavender Farm is having a picnic day event on their first open weekend on June 18 and 19. You can bring your own basket of goodies or buy a curated picnic bundle that you can enjoy surrounded by rolling fields of lavender.

The lavender field has over 10 picnic tables scattered among the flowers where you can sit and enjoy a bite, or you can lounge in one of their four purple day beds.

Their curated picnic basket comes with a bunch of local goodies like lentil salad, fruit salad, an olive dish, a lavender scone, and a variety of cheese and crackers. You can admire the surrounding nature and smell the sweet scent of lavender as you casually dine followed up by a walk along the nearby river.

If you're looking to get your body moving, there are some summer yoga events in the lavender fields. Every Thursday through Sunday from June to September, yogis can hit the farm to take one of the classes that happen at 6 p.m.

The yoga class is included with the $14 entrance fee, so if you're already at the fields picking a bouquet to bring home, you can stay back to get some movement in before hitting the road.

Avalon Lavender Farm

Yoga mats and picnic tables next to fields of lavender in Ontario.

Yoga mats and picnic tables next to fields of lavender in Ontario.

Courtesy of Avalon Lavender Farm

Price: $14 admission, additional cost for the curated picnic

When: Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, 2022

Address: 347036 Mono Centre Rd., Mono, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate Father's Day weekend in style by picking your own lavender bouquet and relaxing in a luxury day bed with a picnic filled with baked goods and salads. If you prefer to move, join a yoga event in the purple fields.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...