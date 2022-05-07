This Ontario Lavender Farm Is Hosting Summer Picnics That Are Pure Candlelit Romance
Your next date night is settled.🧺
Summer romance is on the horizon, and you can level up your date night with a dreamy candlelit picnic right in a lavender field.
For three nights this summer, Purple Hill Lavender Farm will be hosting An Evening In The Fields: Picnic Series, where you and your special someone can go for a romantic night out amongst rolling hills of lavender. They will set the luxury picnic up for you with food, drinks, decor, and even some live music.
The lavender farm is typically closed in the evenings, so it's a rare opportunity to check out the purple blooms at golden hour as you enjoy your meal.
You’ll sit on a pillowy cushion at one of their decorated wooden picnic tables as you dine on a locally curated charcuterie board packed with cheese, meats, and veggies. Plus, there will be one complimentary alcoholic drink per person.
You'll be able to enjoy the sound of live music through the fields, and once you leave you can take a dried lavender bouquet home with you (plus a little surprise gift bag). Tables and reservations are set up for two or four people, so you can spread the love or keep it more intimate.
The farm will keep the picnic tables in the purple fields during their opening dates this summer from Wednesdays to Sundays. So, if you're unable to visit for one of their special evening events, you can bring your own picnic snacks and head to the farm to enjoy it next to the lavender flowers in the sunshine.
There will be more fun events and activities coming to the lavender farm this summer, like pop-up markets, a smoothie truck with a special lavender menu item, and more (so you may want to stay tuned).
Tickets for the date night event will go on sale on June 1 and are $125 per person. Pick your date for romance between June 24, July 1, or July 8.
An Evening in the Fields: Picnic Series
Price: $125 per person
When: June 24, July 1 & July 8
Address: 7484 6/7 Sideroad Nottawasaga, Creemore, ON
Why You Need To Go: Your summer is about to get more romantic with an evening picnic amongst a field of blooming lavender.