A New Ontario Flower Farm Has Summer Date Nights Where You Can Have A Lakeside Picnic
Pick your own flowers & eat charcuterie.🌻
There is a new pick your own flower farm in Ontario, and they'll be hosting fun events to enjoy with your partner or BFF. Set time aside this summer to create your own beautiful bouquet and have a romantic picnic near the waterfront.
Wynn Farms in Bath Ontario is known for its festive apple orchard in the fall, now you'll also be able to wander through fields of blooms and pick sunflowers, zinnias, snapdragons and more. The magic begins this July, on a flower field nestled between a winery and Lake Ontario.
Mixed bouquet of flowers picked on Wynn Farms in Ontario. Wynn Farms
You'll be able to visit the sunflower field and flower garden during the day to pick your own pretty bouquet, or you can take the experience to the next level with one of their set events. Learn how to make your own floral crown at a workshop or have a tea party on the edge of the water, with sweet treats and your personal picked flowers.
If you're looking for a unique date idea or a special night out with your bestie, they are hosting girls' nights and date nights. After hours you can wander the secluded fields of florals, picking your own bouquet before enjoying a charcuterie picnic. The view will be an incredible mix of waterfront and sunny blooms. The price isn't confirmed yet but will be about $100 per person for the full experience.
Once the farm is open this summer, it will be open daily in July and August, with select dates into the fall months. Entrance to the sunflower field is $12 per person, and sunflowers are $4 each to pick. If you choose to create a full flower bouquet it is $40 and includes the admission fee.
Wynn Farms Flower Farm
Sunflower field to pick your own bouquet in Bath, Ontario.
Price: $12 admission, $40 bouquet & admission
When: Opening mid-July (weather permitting)
Address: 9592 Hwy. 33, Bath, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through fields of sunflowers and gardens of rainbow blooms, carefully selecting your favourite flowers to pick. Have a special night out after farm hours, enjoying a picnic on the waterfront.