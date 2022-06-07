You Can Pick Sunflowers At This Ontario Farm For The First Time Ever & Picnic At Sunset
There are 40 types of flowers including black blooms!🌻
You can walk through blooming sunflower fields and pick your own yellow bouquet this summer in Ontario. With over 40 unique types of sunflowers, you'll be able to spot some interesting floral colours (and there are even some black and white ones too).
This August, the Fieldstone Barn in Elora is hosting their sunflower festival, and there are even more activities to check out this year. They still have their photo backdrops along with picnics and concerts, and for the first time ever, there is a pick-your-own flower garden.
The barn is hoping to kick off its festival sometime during the first or second weekend in August (weather permitting). You'll be able to browse an artisan market, grab food from different vendors and navigate through corn mazes once you've admired the bright fields.
In the new pick-your-own flower field, you'll find yellow and orange blooms that you can bring home with you. You'll pay for what you pick, with clippers and buckets provided for you. This is separate from the specialty flowers, but you can find some of those for sale at the shop along with honey and seasonal vegetables.
They've brought out all of the Instagram-worthy displays back including a blue couch, a "LOVE" sign, a giant swing, a "This Is US" sign, and a yellow bike (to name a few).
While the festival is open on the weekends, you can make a private booking during the week, or join one of the new weekday events. They'll be offering boho-style picnics at sunset and on weekday afternoons, morning yoga on weekends, evening concerts and farm-to-table dinners. You can also spot some fluffy alpacas this year, as they are babysitting some from a nearby farm.
The event details are still being finalized but there are going to be a lot of new things going on amongst the sunflower fields this season. It'll cost $15 to get in but it will cost a bit extra to pick your own flowers, and prices for special events will vary.
Sunflowers of Elora
Price: $15 per person, $10 for kids
When: Early August (Exact date TBA), for four to six weeks
Address: 7450 Middlebrook Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate this sunny flower as you discover new flower types, take awesome photos, shop from artisan makers, or join some special events like evening concerts and sunset picnics.