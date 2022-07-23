This Ontario Farm Has A 5-Acre Sunflower Maze & You Can Wander Trails Of Golden Blooms
You can get handmade fruit pies too.🌻🥧
You can get lost in a 5-acre maze of vibrant sunflowers at a charming farm in Hamilton. The Hanes Corn Maze and Tiny Shop Bakery reopens for the season on July 29 and you can explore a sea of towering blooms.
The outdoor maze features different varieties of sunflowers so you'll be passing bright blooms of yellow, orange and red. They also have a bakery open daily with handmade treats including real fruit-filled pies.
The farm is known for its elaborate 20-acre large corn maze in the fall and while this smaller sunflower maze may not be as difficult to navigate, it's full of endless photo opportunities. The flowers grow up to 12 feet tall so even your tallest friend won't be able to peek over the petals.
Since there are different varieties of flowers planted and the planting times are staggered, you should be able to visit the blooms throughout the sunflower season. Mid-August is typically the best time to check out the flowers.
The maze takes about 30 minutes to an hour to walk through, depending on your speed and how many photos you stop to take. The farm is also home to a bunch of adorable animals that you can visit including donkeys and goats.
If you have a sweet tooth you'll want to show up hungry. In addition to cookies, donuts, squares, tarts and scones they'll be baking a variety of handmade pies.
Made with real fruit, the pie flavours come in varieties like apple, cherry and peach to combos like peach blueberry and apple crumble caramel. There are so many flavours to choose from.
Tickets for the sunflower maze are now available online. The admission price per adult is $13.65. They also have a smaller maze and other activities for kids to enjoy.
The Hanes Corn Maze and Tiny Shop Bakery
Price: $13.65 per adult
When: Opens July 29, 2022
Address: 1001 ON-5, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit cute farm animals, wander a massive maze of sunflowers and enjoy a variety of handmade treats at this Ontario farm.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.