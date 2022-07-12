This Farm Near Toronto Has Over 1 Million Sunflowers & A New Maze Through The Blooms
You can even paint in the fields. 🌻
Summer is for beaches, ice cream, and sunflowers, and if you're dreaming of golden fields, then you'll want to take a trip to this massive flower farm near Toronto.
Davis Family Farm is bringing back its dreamy Sunflower Festival this month, and you can get lost in 40 acres of blooms. The venue is located in Caledon and claims to be one of the largest sunflower fields in the province.
Running from July 23 to August 7, the Sunflower Festival welcomes visitors into the "Field of Dreams" — an entire kilometre of bright yellow blooms.
The field is filled with photo ops, including some new ones this year, and you can pose by two pink couches, two baby grand pianos that you can actually play, a blue truck, and a tree swing surrounded by golden flowers. There is also a brand new 7-acre sunflower maze where you can get lost in a floral dreamland.
The farm will be hosting several events throughout the season, such as luxury sunflower picnics, paint nights in the field, and sunflower yoga nights. On the weekends, you can enjoy "festival vibes" with live music and vendors. Ice cream and coffee vendors are available everyday so you an enjoy a treat while you explore.
While you can't pick the sunflowers, there are bundles available from the store onsite, so you can bring a golden bouquet home with you.
Tickets for the sunflower experience are already available online. Get ready to step into fields of gold at this giant farm just outside the city.
