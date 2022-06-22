7 Golden Sunflower Fields In Ontario Where You Can Wander Through Thousands Of Blooms
Cut your own bouquet & wander though mazes.💛🌻
Sunflower season is inching toward us and you can check out these dreamy golden fields this summer. Why let your friends' Instagram pics of bright florals, sweet treats and fun backdrops give you FOMO when you can go ahead and add a visit to a sunflower field to your August bucket list?
You can follow cleared trails through the tall flowers, snap a pic on some colourful couches hidden among the golden blooms, or even get lost in some mazes.
The sunflowers don't follow a set timeline, so you can go ahead and check out the different farms' socials to ensure the flowers are in full bloom before your visit. Most fields of yellow will open to the public at the end of July or early August. So, here are seven picturesque locations to check out in Ontario this season.
Fields of Gold
Price: $15 per adult, $10 per child
When: End of July (Exact date TBA)
Address: 17650 Strathmore Rd., Monkland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This giant sunflower field is 40 acres large, which is even bigger than last year. There is a pick your own flower patch where guests can create a lovely bouquet, mixing sunflowers with other stems like dahlias and zinnias too.
Davis Family Farm
Price: $13.50 per adult, $5 per child
When: Festival takes place from July 23 to August 7
Address: 15770 Mountainview Rd., Caledon East, ON
Why You Need To Go: This giant sunflower farm has a kilometre-long trail where you can wander through the bright blooms, and take your photo next to displays like pink couches, a tree swing and baby grand pianos. They have a sunflower maze separate from the main field and a bunch of events like paint nights and picnics to look forward to.
The Fieldstone Barn in Elora
Price: $15 per person, $10 for kids
When: Early August (Exact date TBA)
Address: 7450 Middlebrook Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: With over 40 kinds of sunflowers planted, you'll spot tons of different florals including some white and black blooms. They still have their corn maze and fun Instagram-worthy displays (a blue couch, a giant swing and a "Love" sign) like last year and for the first time ever there is a garden area where you can pick your own flowers.
Campbell's Cross Farm
Price: $15 for everyone 12 and up, $5 for kids
When: Early August (Exact date TBA)
Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON,
Why You Need To Go: More than just a glowing field of flowers, this sunflower farm has a ton of wellness events like yoga and painting classes as well as retreats. You can munch on watermelon sandwiches and gelato treats as you admire over 700,000 yellow blooms.
Sunrise Sunflower Farm
Price: $10 per adult
When: Late July (exact date TBA)
Address: 16688 Kennedy Rd., Newmarket & 1846-ON 6, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: With two Ontario locations, you can walk through golden fields and spot giant rubber ducks at each farm (with more animals like giant tigers coming this year) and corn mazes to get lost in. The Hamilton farm is larger, with a much taller 12-metre duck.
Pingle's Market, Sunflower Experience
Price: $16 advance online, $18 at the door
When: Planning to open August 5, 2022 (weather permitting)
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a wagon ride to a blossoming field full of fun photo stops, like a yellow door and a bathtub, where you can also cut your own beautiful bouquet. The sunflower farm is also planning fun entertainment and bar drinks on the weekends.
Laura's Farm Stand
Price: 2022 admission fee TBA (Last year was $5 per adult)
When: The stand opens end of July (Exact date TBA)
Address: 5590 Simcoe County Rd. 27, Cookstown, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint roadside stand is next to a sea of sunflowers, where you can buy some stems as well as seasonal veggies and some other florals. There are four different sunflower fields with a trail you can follow through the blooms. No reservations are required so you can go on a spontaneous road trip whenever.
