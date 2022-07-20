6 Sunflower Farms Around Ottawa Where You Can Wander Through Golden Fields Of Sunshine
Some are open now!🌻
The golden season of sunflowers is upon us and there are a number of blooming fields to visit near Ottawa. From wandering yellow fields free of charge to farms that have photo stops and pick-your-own flower gardens, there are a bunch of different options for sunny bloom activities.
Some nearby sunflower farms that you may be used to visiting don't have blooms this year so you'll have to find a new field to frolic through. You won't find sunflowers at the Experimental Farm, Stanley's Olde Maple Hill Farm or Scotch Line Farm. Here are six sunflower farms near Ottawa where you can look forward to bright fields this summer.
Fields of Gold
Price: $15 for adult admission, $55 for entrance and U-pick access
When: Opening July 20, 2022
Address: 17650 Strathmore Rd., Monkland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive sunflower field has countless displays, from rainbow doors to yellow bikes and couches, where you can take fun photos along the trail. There is also a pick-your-own flower patch with dahlias and zinnias as well as mixed sunflowers.
Wilmead Farms
Price: Free
When: No set opening date (late July to early August)
Address: 1430 Dunning Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-run farm just east of Ottawa sells sunflower seeds and honey products from their fields. They do not have a set sunflower trail or activities, but you can park on the side of the road to capture photos by the edge of their golden field.
Green Corners Farm
Price: $3 admission or $20 picking ticket
When: Open now, sunflowers not yet in bloom but expected to early August
Address: 1259 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This pick-your-own flower farm near Ottawa has a number of different florals (including snapdragons) that you can cut as well as yellow sunflowers. They recommend purchasing tickets for a timeslot ahead of visiting.
Sultan Farm Sanctuary
Price: Donation amount of your choice
When: Opening in August (exact date to be announced)
Address: 8520 Flewellyn Rd., Ashton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through a cleared pathway surrounded by golden blooms at this 15-acre sunflower field near Ottawa. There are no set hours so feel free to pop by once the flowers are blooming. They ask for donations to help the rescued animals they take care of.
La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac
Price: $18.50 per adult
When: Open August 19, 2022
Address: 75 Rte. 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: This sunflower farm may be over 2 hours from the city but the photo opportunities, activities and food make it worthy of a road trip from Ottawa. They have over 60 flower varieties in colours beyond yellow, a corn maze and playground, a U-pick flower area and a new mobile kitchen this year.
Sunnydale Farms
Price: $5 per person
When: Opening July 23, 2022
Address: 2603 County Rd. 8, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can add a picturesque sunflower experience to your summer day trip to Prince Edward County. The flower field is over 30 acres large with 750,000 seeds planted. There are displays such as tractors for photos and three different walking trails through the flowers. They're also close to a number of wineries.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.