You Can Cut Your Own Bouquet Of Snapdragons & Sunflowers At This Pretty Ottawa Garden
It's open now!💐
You can brighten up your day and your home by picking your own bouquet of beautiful flowers. Less than 30 minutes from Ottawa is a farm garden full of sunflowers and snapdragons that you can cut.
Green Corners Farm is open now for the season. The sunflowers are not quite in bloom but are expected to be available in early August.
This U-pick garden is best known for its tulip fields in the spring but you can also pick a number of different blooms through the summer. Browse rainbow florals including sunflowers in unique colours in addition to the typical yellow hues.
This year they have planted 80,000 sunflower seeds at different times so different varieties should be blooming throughout the season. The farm told Narcity that they expect the sunflowers to bloom from early August into September.
They have slightly changed the way they are doing admission and tickets this year. There are two ticket options, a $3 admission-only ticket or a $20 picking ticket.
The picking ticket includes 25 "points" worth of flowers. Picked sunflowers are two points each and all other flowers, including snapdragons are one point.
Tickets are booked for three-hour time slots and you can arrive any time within the slot you've purchased. Tools used for cutting and wrapping your bouquet are included in the price.
Green Corners Farm
Price: $3 admission or $20 picking ticket
When: Open now, sunflowers expected to bloom in early August
Address: 1259 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can soak up the sun as you walk through a magical garden and pick your own bouquet of sunflowers and snapdragons to bring home.