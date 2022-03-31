Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario flower farms

You Can Pick Your Own Bouquet In Ontario At These 12 Flower Farms Full Of Blooms

You'll be in a floral fairytale.💐🌼

Ottawa Staff Writer
Bouquets of colourful flowers at Ontario flower farms.

Bouquets of colourful flowers at Ontario flower farms.

@mirandacauchi | Instagram, @vivianxiaa | Instagram

The fresh sights and smells of spring bring vibrant flowers in all the colours of the rainbow. Instead of simply buying a bouquet at the local shop, why not wander a field full of blooms and pick your own flowers in Ontario this spring.

You can wander through a dreamland of flowers at multiple farms across Ontario, creating your own bouquet throughout the summer. From the tulips of spring to summer sunflowers and dahlias that bloom into the fall, you can create your own floral masterpiece during a fun day in the sun.

Here are twelve different flower farms in Ontario where you can cut your own stems and bring home a personal floral bouquet.

Windecker Woods Flower Farm 

Price: Pay what you think is fair

When: June - October

Address: 215 Windecker Rd., Cayuga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Grab clippers and a basket and start cutting your own beautiful bouquet. There are rows of different flowers from dahlias to sunflowers, depending on the season. While some flowers have a set price, such as peonies for $2 per stem, for most flowers you pay what you think is a fair price.

Website

Makkink's Flower Farm

Price: $45 admission & 25 stems

When: Opens in May (Exact date TBA) through summer

Address: 164604 Kellett Rd., Tillsonburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can book tickets online for the cut-your-own flower experience or sign up for a floral workshop. There are over 35 types of flowers grown here with varieties changing slightly as the seasons change. You'll find vases for sale and other accessories in their farm store once you're done creating your floral arrangement.

Website

Tasc Tulip Pick Farm 

Price: $17.50 + per person

When: Opening late April until May 31 (weather permitting)

Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk through 2 million dreamy rainbow tulips and pick your own bouquet to bring home. There will be food trucks and a number of fun displays that will transport you to Holland. They'll be over 80 types of tulip flowers to pick from.

Website

Colour Pop Florals

Price: $10+ per bouquet

When: July - October

Address: Lasalle, ON

Why You Need To Go: This pick your own flower farm in Ontario specializes in bright dahlias. You'll feel like you're walking through a field of sunshine through the pink, yellow and orange hues. They're planting over 20,000 flowers this year with new colours.

Website

Andrews' Scenic Acres 

Price: $12 admission per person

When: Opening May 1

Address: 9365 10th Sideroad, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk through fields of blooms picking your own sunflowers, dahlias and wildflowers. This farm grows much more than flowers and from spring through fall you'll find seasonal produce and you can pick your own berries, apples and pumpkins too. They offer activities like mazes and wagon rides.

Website

Lochland Botanicals

Price: Prices vary

When: Plans to open in May (Exact date TBA)

Address: 2468 25 Side Rd., Campbellville, ON

Why You Need To Go: With over 40,000 plants to choose from, you can pick your own flowers and herbs. In addition to the floral bouquets you can create with sunflowers, poppies and calendula you can pick herbs like lavender, basil and thyme.

Website

Green Corners Farm 

Price: $5+ per person

When: Opening in May (Exact date TBA)

Address: 1259 York's Corners Rd., Edwards, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have over 350,000 tulips planted for spring, with new displays for photo opportunities this year and a garden of show flowers as well. Come summer you can pick snapdragons and sunflowers at the same farm. There will be more flowers to be picked than in previous years.

Website

Stems Flower Farm

Price: $35 per PYO bouquet

When: Spring opening TBA

Address: 5130 Sixth Line, Cookstown, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pre-book online and spend up to an hour walking the bright green flower fields to pick your own perfect stems. You'll be immersed in florals from dahlias to sunflowers. They also have some farm-fresh fruits and veggies for sale throughout the seasons.

Website

Wynn Farms

Price: TBA

When: Opening mid-July (Exact date TBA)

Address: 8191 Hwy 33, Greater Napanee, ON

Why You Need To Go: This small town farm has a pumpkin patch and apple orchard each fall and this will be the first summer that they're welcoming you to create a personal bouquet at the new pick your own flower field. They'll be different types of flowers available to pick, plus a Field to Vase experience twice a week, that can be booked online.

Website

Fresh Market Farms

Price: $30 per person

When: Opening mid-May (Exact date TBA)

Address: 521 Concession 6 E., Millgrove, ON

Why You Need To Go: As one of the largest you-pick flower farms in the area, there are 10 acres of flower fields to wander and cut blooms from. They have a new tulip field this spring, with other flowers like snapdragons and poppies too. They offer treats and activities including yoga classes, flower arranging events, baked goods, herbs and ice cream for sale.

Website

Garden Party Flower Farm

Price: $30+ per person

When: Planning to open in June (Exact date TBA)

Address: 1528 Notre Dame Dr., St. Agatha, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in 2-acres of pick-your-own flower fields in a rainbow of colours. Fill a jar full of flowers of your choice through the summer, or register for one of their floral workshops that are expected to resume this year.

Website

Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields

Price: $10+ per person

When: Early May (Exact date TBA)

Address: 199 Main St. E., Vankleek Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go: This brand new tulip field has 13 varieties of tulips and over 300,000 of them to wander through and pick from. You can pre-book a time online and you'll find snacks and merchandise for sale as well as your personalized bouquet you've picked yourself.

Website

