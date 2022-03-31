You Can Pick Your Own Bouquet In Ontario At These 12 Flower Farms Full Of Blooms
You'll be in a floral fairytale.💐🌼
The fresh sights and smells of spring bring vibrant flowers in all the colours of the rainbow. Instead of simply buying a bouquet at the local shop, why not wander a field full of blooms and pick your own flowers in Ontario this spring.
You can wander through a dreamland of flowers at multiple farms across Ontario, creating your own bouquet throughout the summer. From the tulips of spring to summer sunflowers and dahlias that bloom into the fall, you can create your own floral masterpiece during a fun day in the sun.
Here are twelve different flower farms in Ontario where you can cut your own stems and bring home a personal floral bouquet.
Windecker Woods Flower Farm
Price: Pay what you think is fair
When: June - October
Address: 215 Windecker Rd., Cayuga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Grab clippers and a basket and start cutting your own beautiful bouquet. There are rows of different flowers from dahlias to sunflowers, depending on the season. While some flowers have a set price, such as peonies for $2 per stem, for most flowers you pay what you think is a fair price.
Makkink's Flower Farm
Price: $45 admission & 25 stems
When: Opens in May (Exact date TBA) through summer
Address: 164604 Kellett Rd., Tillsonburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can book tickets online for the cut-your-own flower experience or sign up for a floral workshop. There are over 35 types of flowers grown here with varieties changing slightly as the seasons change. You'll find vases for sale and other accessories in their farm store once you're done creating your floral arrangement.
Tasc Tulip Pick Farm
Price: $17.50 + per person
When: Opening late April until May 31 (weather permitting)
Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through 2 million dreamy rainbow tulips and pick your own bouquet to bring home. There will be food trucks and a number of fun displays that will transport you to Holland. They'll be over 80 types of tulip flowers to pick from.
Colour Pop Florals
Price: $10+ per bouquet
When: July - October
Address: Lasalle, ON
Why You Need To Go: This pick your own flower farm in Ontario specializes in bright dahlias. You'll feel like you're walking through a field of sunshine through the pink, yellow and orange hues. They're planting over 20,000 flowers this year with new colours.
Andrews' Scenic Acres
Price: $12 admission per person
When: Opening May 1
Address: 9365 10th Sideroad, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through fields of blooms picking your own sunflowers, dahlias and wildflowers. This farm grows much more than flowers and from spring through fall you'll find seasonal produce and you can pick your own berries, apples and pumpkins too. They offer activities like mazes and wagon rides.
Lochland Botanicals
Price: Prices vary
When: Plans to open in May (Exact date TBA)
Address: 2468 25 Side Rd., Campbellville, ON
Why You Need To Go: With over 40,000 plants to choose from, you can pick your own flowers and herbs. In addition to the floral bouquets you can create with sunflowers, poppies and calendula you can pick herbs like lavender, basil and thyme.
Green Corners Farm
Price: $5+ per person
When: Opening in May (Exact date TBA)
Address: 1259 York's Corners Rd., Edwards, ON
Why You Need To Go: They have over 350,000 tulips planted for spring, with new displays for photo opportunities this year and a garden of show flowers as well. Come summer you can pick snapdragons and sunflowers at the same farm. There will be more flowers to be picked than in previous years.
Stems Flower Farm
Price: $35 per PYO bouquet
When: Spring opening TBA
Address: 5130 Sixth Line, Cookstown, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pre-book online and spend up to an hour walking the bright green flower fields to pick your own perfect stems. You'll be immersed in florals from dahlias to sunflowers. They also have some farm-fresh fruits and veggies for sale throughout the seasons.
Wynn Farms
Price: TBA
When: Opening mid-July (Exact date TBA)
Address: 8191 Hwy 33, Greater Napanee, ON
Why You Need To Go: This small town farm has a pumpkin patch and apple orchard each fall and this will be the first summer that they're welcoming you to create a personal bouquet at the new pick your own flower field. They'll be different types of flowers available to pick, plus a Field to Vase experience twice a week, that can be booked online.
Fresh Market Farms
Price: $30 per person
When: Opening mid-May (Exact date TBA)
Address: 521 Concession 6 E., Millgrove, ON
Why You Need To Go: As one of the largest you-pick flower farms in the area, there are 10 acres of flower fields to wander and cut blooms from. They have a new tulip field this spring, with other flowers like snapdragons and poppies too. They offer treats and activities including yoga classes, flower arranging events, baked goods, herbs and ice cream for sale.
Garden Party Flower Farm
Price: $30+ per person
When: Planning to open in June (Exact date TBA)
Address: 1528 Notre Dame Dr., St. Agatha, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in 2-acres of pick-your-own flower fields in a rainbow of colours. Fill a jar full of flowers of your choice through the summer, or register for one of their floral workshops that are expected to resume this year.
Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields
Price: $10+ per person
When: Early May (Exact date TBA)
Address: 199 Main St. E., Vankleek Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: This brand new tulip field has 13 varieties of tulips and over 300,000 of them to wander through and pick from. You can pre-book a time online and you'll find snacks and merchandise for sale as well as your personalized bouquet you've picked yourself.