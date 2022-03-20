A New Tulip Farm Is Opening Near Ottawa & You Can Pick Your Own Rainbow Bouquet
View 300,000 colourful flowers.💐
Ontario is about to burst with colour as we approach tulip season, and there's a new spot where you can get lost in a world of rainbow blooms. Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields is opening for the first time this spring, and you'll be able to create your own beautiful bouquet.
You will find this pick-your-own flower farm in Vankleek Hill, about one hour east of Ottawa. It would make a dreamy afternoon trip where you can wander through 300,000 flowers, and pick from 13 different colours of tulips.
The flower fields expect to be open in early May, depending on the weather. Visitors can book a set date and time online so that the farm is not too crowded and you can enjoy your space among the flowers. Tickets are $10 per adult and tulips are available for $1 per stem.
If you're picking a personalized bouquet for yourself or a friend, they will be selling vases, pots and other tulip-themed merchandise at the farm to complete the gift. They'll also have premade tulip bouquets and light food and drink options. Come fall, they'll have tulip bulbs for sale as well.
The tulip fields are a short walk to the downtown area of Vankleek Hill, where you can turn your floral adventure into a small town day trip. You'll stumble upon local shops and restaurants, a museum, the historic Higginson tower, a winery and a craft brewery. Fifteen kilometres of trails wind through the town and can be discovered from the farm property.
Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields
Price: $10+ per adult
When: Opening early May, weather permitting
Address: 199 Main St. E., Vankleek Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new floral experience lets you lose yourself in a field of rainbow tulips and you can leave with a fresh bouquet that you picked yourself.