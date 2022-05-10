Ottawa's Tulip Festival Starts This Weekend & Princess Margriet Will Kick It Off
You can get the royal treatment! 🌷
Ottawa's tulip festival kicks off this weekend, and you might be able to spot some royalty while you're there.
On May 14, Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will open the Canadian Tulip Festival with a speech to honour Canada’s role in helping to free the Netherlands during WWII.
The world-famous festival, running from May 13 to 23, is back in-person and celebrating its 70th anniversary. The event will be loaded with fireworks, tours, workshops, and mouthwatering food trucks.
Festival-goers who attend the free event will be able to take selfies in the colourful gardens, visit vendors, and be toured through areas of Commissioner's Park.
Princess Margriet’s appearance is part of a five-day visit to Ottawa that was rescheduled after her 2020 visit to the capital was postponed. Margriet is set to tour Ottawa with her husband Pieter Van Vollenhoven from May 12 to 16.
The Dutch princess is no stranger to Ottawa. She was born in the capital city in 1943 during the war when her family was seeking refuge in Canada, says the Royal House of the Netherlands.
Ottawa Tourism notes that Canada's relationship with the Netherlands has also helped to inspire Ottawa’s tulip festival. Every year, the Netherlands gives Canada tulip bulbs, which has helped to grow and inspire the bright annual festival.
During her stay in Ottawa, Princess Margriet will meet with Justin Trudeau, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, and the Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay.
She will also make stops at the Canadian Red Cross and the Canadian War Museum.
And f you can't stop by Ottawa's tulip festival this week, there are so many other blooming spots you can check out.