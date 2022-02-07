Sections

7 Spots In Ottawa You Need To Visit If You Have More Plants Than Friends

You grow girl. 🌷🌿

Ottawa Staff Writer
7 Spots In Ottawa You Need To Visit If You Have More Plants Than Friends
If you have filled your living space with more greenery than you know how to take care of, and still want more, these garden centres, greenhouses, cafés, plant stores, and nurseries in Ottawa will make for the perfect day out.

So, if you're looking to expand your leafy green friend group, a plant parent date awaits you at these seven magical spots in Ottawa.

Tropical Greenhouse

Price: Free

Address: Maple Drive, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Warm up and feel like you've been transported to a tropical paradise in Ottawa. The greenhouse almost looks like a glass castle, full of luscious greenery, where you'll be surrounded by a variety of plants.

Website

Aquatopia Water Garden Conservatory

Price: Free

Address: 2710 March Road, Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander a bright inviting space that feels energized with the scent of fresh plants surrounding you. You can enjoy the environment, browse plants to bring home and even plan to get married in this gorgeous space.

Website

Haus of Plants

Price: 💸

Address: 329A Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip botanical cocktails and coffee drinks while shopping for houseplants in this tropical plant café.

Website

Plant and Curio

Address: 173 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint independent shop is brimming with plants and plant accessories. You can ask about plant details or even put in a custom order.

Website

Robert Plante Greenhouses

Address: 4228 Navan Rd., Orléans, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive garden centre and greenhouses have every plant you could dream of bringing home, from cacti and bonsai trees to succulents and citrus trees. Even walking around admiring their many plants will transport you to somewhere warm and full of sunshine.

Website

Ritchie Feed and Seed Inc.

Address: Various locations

Why You Need To Go: As the oldest garden centre in Ottawa, they have experience and a serious love of plants. They have five locations, with three being in Ottawa, and each agriculture and garden store offers a large variety of plant options.

Website

Canadian Tulip Festival

Price: Free

When: May 13-23, 2022

Address: Commissioners Park, Preston St. and Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Each spring we celebrate the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa, where you'll find gardens brimming with colourful flowers not only in Commissioners Park but across the city. Along with this annual event, you can get your fill of tulips in the Ottawa region, with pick-your-own tulip fields.

Website

