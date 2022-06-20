This Huge 15-Acre Sunflower Farm Near Ottawa Is A Golden Paradise With Adorable Donkeys
You can explore along the Sunflower Trail.
You can wander through a massive field of sunshine that is only thirty minutes from downtown Ottawa.
Sultan Farm Sanctuary is a golden 15-acre field of sunflowers with a cleared path to walk through and enjoy the blooms. They are also an animal sanctuary and ask for donations, as opposed to an admission rate, to help care for these cute creatures in need.
The opening date depends on Mother Nature, but the farm told Narcity that they expect the sunflowers to begin blooming in early to mid-August. They do not have set hours so feel free to pop by at any time once open, keeping in mind weekends can get quite busy.
There is a marked sunflower trail with a cleared dirt path that you can follow through the fields, making it easy to take the perfect photos next to the flowers. You'll also be able to say hi to some rescued animal friends including two donkeys, three goats, 30 chickens, ten pigs and two barn cats.
There is no set rate for admission, but donations are highly encouraged as all of the proceeds go directly to caring for the animals and help cover the cost of vet visits, food and housing.
Donations can be made via cash in a box near the entrance, through a Paypal link on their website or by e-transfer if you message them for the email address.
Sultan Farm Sanctuary
Price: Donation amount of your choice
When: Planning to open in early to mid-August (Exact date TBA)
Address: 8520 Flewellyn Rd., Ashton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore a giant field of blooms and visit some adorable animals, including pigs and donkeys, at this farm.