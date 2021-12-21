6 Ontario Greenhouses That Feel Like A Vacation To A Tropical Paradise
Several of them are free! 🌴
Do you dream about relaxing under palm trees? There is no need to book a flight aboard; these Ontario greenhouses feel like a vacation to a tropical paradise.
The next time you need to escape the freezing weather or rain, it is the perfect time to visit an indoor garden. Here are six locations you'll want to add to your bucket list.
Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse
Price: $7 per person
Address: 7145 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a colourful floral wonderland with multiple spaces to explore with orchids, tropical plants and succulents.
Tropical Greenhouse
Price: Free
Address: Maple Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a budget-friendly activity, you can escape to this beautiful greenhouse to see the collection of tropical plants.
Centennial Park Conservatory
Price: Free
Address: 151 Elmcrest Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inside the main greenhouse, you can view breathtaking colourful hibiscus and orchids. While the south wing is full of cacti and agave plants, and the north wing has local plants.
Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
Price: $20.00 per person
Address: 2500 Kossuth Rd., Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only does this tropical garden have reflecting pools and waterfalls, but you can also see colourful butterflies from around the globe that flutter around.
Allan Gardens Conservatory
Price: Free
Address: 19 Horticultural Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the afternoon exploring the tropical and cool temperate gardens that are home to a vast assortment of beautiful plants from different parts of the world.
Gage Park Greenhouse
Price: Free
Address: 1000 Main St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a peaceful spot to explore as you can see fish and turtles swimming in the ponds full of waterlilies. Plus, there is a diverse mix of plants and waterfalls.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.