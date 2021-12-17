Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
ontario hikes

9 Breathtaking Ontario Hiking Trails That You'll Want to Discover In 2022

Tower lookouts, rainforest waterfalls and mountain views!

9 Breathtaking Ontario Hiking Trails That You'll Want to Discover In 2022
@marinarossa | Instagram, @ashleighbuder | Instagram

These stunning Ontario hiking trails should be added to your bucket list for their beautiful lookout views and natural features.

Strap on those hiking shoes for new outdoor adventures and epic views in 2022. It's time to start exploring the beauty of this province.

Rock Dunder

Price: $5 per person

Address: Stanley Lash Ln., Lyndhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: This wilderness area offers three hiking trail loops of various lengths, leading to lookout views of Morton Bay. The infamous panoramic lookout, Rock Dunder Lookout, can be accessed from the Rock Dunder Summit Trail, a 3.9-kilometres climb through forests, with peaks of cliffs along the way.

Website

The Crack

Price: $12.25+ per person

Address: Killarney Provincial Park, 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: This difficult 6-kilometres hiking trail is one of 16 trails in Killarney Provincial Park and it's all that it's cracked up to be. You'll hike through woods and rocky landscape, ascending through white mountain cliffs to a 360-degree view from the top of Killarney Ridge.

Website

Temagami Fire Tower

Price: Free (donations welcome)

Address: 112 Jack Guppy Way, Temagami, ON

Why You Need To Go: Only a short walk from the parking lot is this 100-foot tall tower on the summit of Caribou Mountain. Climb to the top for stunning panoramic views of the surrounding wood and blue lakes. The tower is closed from climbing during the winter, but the trails and other viewing platforms are accessible year-round.

Website

The Grotto

Price: $8.50+ per person

Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll hike through lush forests before reaching a stunning view of boulders over a clear blue bay. The blue and teal colours of Georgian Bay will have you feeling like you're in the Caribbean.

Website

Kabeyun Trail

Price: $12.25+ per vehicle

Address: Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, R R 1, Pass Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a difficult 37-kilometres hike, but totally worth the view! It is a bucket-list worthy hike in the province. There are many trail options within Sleeping Giant National Park for day trips or overnight camping, ranging both in length and difficulty level. Catch the most breathtaking views of Lake Superior from the Thunder Bay Lookout and Top of The Giant Trail.

Website

Point Pelee National Park

Price: $6.50+ per person

Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to walk to, and stand on, the southernmost point of Canada. Stroll along marsh boardwalks, climb lookout towers and relax on sandy beaches. The park is also a dark sky reserve, perfect for stargazing, and a point of migration for birds and Monarch butterflies.

Website

Inglis Falls 

Price: $10 per vehicle

Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: The view of Inglis Falls looks like it's from deep in the rainforest, but it's easily accessible from the parking lot. This 18-metre tall waterfall cascades into a gorge and is quite a sight to see. There are over 7-kilometres of hiking trails in the area to continue your adventure.

Website

Blueberry Mountain Trail

Price: Free

Address: 502 Hills of Peace Rd., Lanark, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, this lesser-known trail is 4.5-kilometres long and features lookout views over the valley of dense forest. The trail is on privately owned land so we're lucky enough that owners allow access to this stunning trail. Locals consider it one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County.

Website

Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park

Price: $12.25+ per person

Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 40-metre high waterfall is the second-highest in Ontario. There is a boardwalk view of the falls, river and gorge that is wheelchair accessible and less than 1-kilometre from the parking lot. It's a picturesque little hike, perfect to take your friend that doesn't love hiking.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

11 Breathtaking Hiking Trails Around Ottawa That You'll Want to Discover In 2022

You won't believe these views are all near Ottawa.

@ottawariverlifestyle | Instagram, @dprincessishere | Instagram

There is something about planning adventures for a new year that feels like a breath of fresh air, so why not plan to get some along with exercise and epic views.

These picturesque hiking trails near Ottawa are sure to get you into a jump start of outdoor exploring for 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Trail Near Toronto Leads Through A Twinkly Village To A Glowing Waterfall

There's also a starlit skating rink and s'mores station.

@autumnbutterfli | Instagram, NPCA | Handout

You can wander through a sparkling Christmas village to an illuminated waterfall at this trail near Toronto.

The Ball's Falls Holiday Trail, located in the Niagara region, has returned for a second year, and it's bursting with enchantment. The area has been transformed with lights and installations for a dazzling winter adventure.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 Jaw-Dropping Frozen Waterfalls Around Hamilton Are All Within 20 Minutes Of Each Other

You'll feel like Elsa from Frozen. ❄️

@jazzhandsadventure | Instagram, @lorynnstyle | Instagram

You'll be hoping for the temperature to drop this winter just so you can witness these masterpieces of ice and snow.

Hamilton is a city of waterfalls, with over 100 cascades within the city limits. These six are some of the biggest waterfalls in the city with the best views when frozen.

Keep Reading Show less

This Island Hike Near Ottawa Has Snowy Forest Trails & Bubblegum Pink Sunsets

Add this to your bucket list of winter views ☃️

@magaliekayrouz | Instagram, @jasonventures | Instagram

If you're looking for an epic sunset view and a beautiful winter hike, Morris Island Conservation Area is the place to explore.

This island hiking trail is surrounded by the Ottawa River, full of lush forests, and features a bridge for easy sunset spotting.

Keep Reading Show less