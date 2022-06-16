Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Have The Best Bang For Your Buck
Things are starting to look up.
Ontario gas prices may have been keeping you and your wallet down, but it's time to stand up and fill up because prices are expected to drop for the second day in a row.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, quoted his previous tweet on Thursday at 6:42 a.m. with some "good news" that drivers can use.
ICYMI … https://t.co/4q30xD6myw
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) June 16, 2022
According to McTeague's tweet, gas prices are set to fall three cents this Friday, June 17, following a one-cent drop on June 16, bringing prices across Ontario in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Niagara, Windsor and more down to 203.9 cents per litre.
Although everywhere may feel like a steal with recent gas prices, the cheapest place to fill up in, according to Gas Wizard, will be Peterborough, with prices expected to drop to 198.9 cents per litre.
Cornwall will take second place with prices expected at 201.9 cents per litre, and Barrie and London will tie for third at an anticipated 202.9 cents per litre.
Despite the slightly lower than recent prices gracing Ontario, quite a few areas in the province could still put you in debt when it comes to gas.
Sudbury gas prices will be the highest in Ontario this Friday at 219.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard, followed by Thunderbay, with prices expected at 216.5 cents per litre.
So, if you happen to live near Peterborough, it may be worth a trip to fill up, and if you're in Sudbury, you may want to buy a bike or learn to enjoy walking.