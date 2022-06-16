NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Have The Best Bang For Your Buck

Things are starting to look up.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Esso station.

Toronto Esso station.

Google Maps

Ontario gas prices may have been keeping you and your wallet down, but it's time to stand up and fill up because prices are expected to drop for the second day in a row.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, quoted his previous tweet on Thursday at 6:42 a.m. with some "good news" that drivers can use.

According to McTeague's tweet, gas prices are set to fall three cents this Friday, June 17, following a one-cent drop on June 16, bringing prices across Ontario in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Niagara, Windsor and more down to 203.9 cents per litre.

Although everywhere may feel like a steal with recent gas prices, the cheapest place to fill up in, according to Gas Wizard, will be Peterborough, with prices expected to drop to 198.9 cents per litre.

Cornwall will take second place with prices expected at 201.9 cents per litre, and Barrie and London will tie for third at an anticipated 202.9 cents per litre.

Despite the slightly lower than recent prices gracing Ontario, quite a few areas in the province could still put you in debt when it comes to gas.

Sudbury gas prices will be the highest in Ontario this Friday at 219.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard, followed by Thunderbay, with prices expected at 216.5 cents per litre.

So, if you happen to live near Peterborough, it may be worth a trip to fill up, and if you're in Sudbury, you may want to buy a bike or learn to enjoy walking.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...