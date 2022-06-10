Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Climb This Weekend & It Could Smash Records
You've been warned.
Ontario gas prices have been playing with everybody's feelings lately, and this weekend they just might break your heart and your bank.
Gas prices in the GTA and across Ontario are expected to break "another record high" this Saturday, according to a tweet from Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
McTeague tweeted on June 9 at 8:55 p.m. that Ontarians can expect gas prices to rise two cents this Friday, June 20, followed by a three-cent increase on Saturday, June 11. Thus, bringing gas prices to 215.9 cents per litre in Toronto, Hamilton, Windsor and more across the province.
In Case You Missed It … https://t.co/Gqh8uREa0z
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) June 10, 2022
So, if you're running on low and have a big drive ahead of you this weekend, it's safe to say that you may not be jumping for joy when the time comes around to fill up your tank.
Luckily, some areas will be slightly less expensive to fill up than others.
Peterborough will have the least expensive prices, according to Gas Wizard, with prices anticipated to hit 210.9 cents per litre, followed by Ottawa, with prices set to stay the same at 212.9 cents per litre.
Drivers will want to avoid filling up in Sudbury unless you feel like emptying your bank account. Gas prices are expected to hit 222.9 cents per litre this Saturday.
Most of Ontario will be sitting at 215.9 cents per litre this Saturday, according to Gas Wizard, but London, Cornwall and Barrie are set to be slightly lower at 214.9 cents per litre.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.