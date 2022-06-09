NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & The Pump Apocalypse Is Real

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse.

Toronto Staff Writer
Esso gas station in Toronto.

Esso gas station in Toronto.

Google Maps

"Oh, Ontario gas prices, why must you be the way you are?" is a thought that will likely be floating around drivers' heads this Friday as increases at the pumps empty their pockets again.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned motorists via Twitter on Thursday morning that after falling 4 cents over the last two days, gas prices are set to rise again.

A 2-cent increase will bring most cities in the province, including Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Kingston, to an average of 212.9 cents per litre on Friday.

The uptick will even bring Ontario's most affordable places for gas — Peterborough and Cornwall — up to 209.9 and 209.6 cents per litre, respectively, leaving little left to celebrate in these spots.

Meanwhile, Greater Sudbury, an area that has regularly offered gas for roughly 10 cents higher than the rest of the province, could see a 2-cent decrease ahead of the weekend.

However, if the drop happens, the pumps will still sit at 221.9 cents per litre, so it will still be objectively terrible.

As for the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario's second-least affordable place for gas at 216.5 cents per litre, Gas Wizard predicts no change.

McTeague told Narcity on Wednesday that if the weekly U.S. petroleum inventory report shows more draws on supplies, Ontarians would see pump increases through the weekend.

In April, the government revealed new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...