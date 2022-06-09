Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & The Pump Apocalypse Is Real
Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse.
"Oh, Ontario gas prices, why must you be the way you are?" is a thought that will likely be floating around drivers' heads this Friday as increases at the pumps empty their pockets again.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned motorists via Twitter on Thursday morning that after falling 4 cents over the last two days, gas prices are set to rise again.
A 2-cent increase will bring most cities in the province, including Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Kingston, to an average of 212.9 cents per litre on Friday.
The uptick will even bring Ontario's most affordable places for gas — Peterborough and Cornwall — up to 209.9 and 209.6 cents per litre, respectively, leaving little left to celebrate in these spots.
Meanwhile, Greater Sudbury, an area that has regularly offered gas for roughly 10 cents higher than the rest of the province, could see a 2-cent decrease ahead of the weekend.
However, if the drop happens, the pumps will still sit at 221.9 cents per litre, so it will still be objectively terrible.
As for the city of Thunder Bay, Ontario's second-least affordable place for gas at 216.5 cents per litre, Gas Wizard predicts no change.
McTeague told Narcity on Wednesday that if the weekly U.S. petroleum inventory report shows more draws on supplies, Ontarians would see pump increases through the weekend.
In April, the government revealed new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.