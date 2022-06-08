NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Everywhere Tomorrow Except This Place & It'll Be Bleak

RIP to the motorists living in this city.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Pioneer gas station in Toronto.

Ontario gas prices are expected to go down for the second day on Thursday, leaving the majority of the province to enjoy some much-needed savings.

According to Gas Wizard, pump prices could drop by 1 cent on Thursday, bringing things down to an average of 210.9 cents per litre for most cities, including Toronto, Windsor, and Niagara.

However, the savings won't be all-inclusive. At least a few spots won't see any change, with one place potentially seeing its prices skyrocket on Thursday.

Greater Sudbury, a northern city that has been through the wringer in terms of gas this spring, could see a 12-cent increase, bringing its totals to a whopping 223.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, Peterborough and Cornwall, cities that regularly offered cheaper gas than the rest of the province, will likely see no change, leaving their totals at 204.9 and 207.6, respectively.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that this week's downward trend isn't likely to last long, citing the delay effect associated with energy markets.

"Remember — the price we pay is based on what energy markets did two days earlier," McTeague said. "If Wednesday's all-important weekly U.S. petroleum inventory report shows more draws on supplies, you can bet that from Friday to Sunday, prices will go up."

In April, the government revealed new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.

