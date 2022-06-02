NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise 5 Cents Tomorrow & Almost Nowhere Is Safe

Not a lot of savings to be had.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Shell gas station in Ottawa.

A Shell gas station in Ottawa.

Google Maps

If you think Ontario gas prices are rough right now, just wait until Friday. Things could get so bad that you'll be daydreaming about when you only had to pay $2 per litre at the pumps.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, is subtly warning Ontarians to fill up their tanks on Thursday as prices could go up a whopping 5 cents by Friday.

The increase comes after gas prices went up by 1 cent on Thursday and will leave cities such as Toronto, Kingston, Hamilton, Waterloo and Windsor offering a dreadful 208.9 cents per litre.

According to Gas Wizard, only four cities in the province will offer residents cheaper prices heading into the weekend, although the rates will hardly be worth celebrating.

The cheapest will be Peterborough, a spot that hasn't seen an uptick since May 31, offerings motorists a comparatively respectable, but still awful, 195.9 cents per litre.

Following not-so-closely behind is Ottawa, 203.9 cents per litre, which is also expected to dodge Friday's increase.

Both places will feel like they are giving out free gas compared to Sudbury, a region set to see its prices go up by 7.5 cents tomorrow, bringing totals to a draining 220.9 cents per litre.

So, how long should drivers expect to be gouged at the pumps? Well, if all goes according to plan, June will be the last month things are this bad.

In April, the government revealed new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...