Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise 5 Cents Tomorrow & Almost Nowhere Is Safe
Not a lot of savings to be had.
If you think Ontario gas prices are rough right now, just wait until Friday. Things could get so bad that you'll be daydreaming about when you only had to pay $2 per litre at the pumps.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, is subtly warning Ontarians to fill up their tanks on Thursday as prices could go up a whopping 5 cents by Friday.
The increase comes after gas prices went up by 1 cent on Thursday and will leave cities such as Toronto, Kingston, Hamilton, Waterloo and Windsor offering a dreadful 208.9 cents per litre.
According to Gas Wizard, only four cities in the province will offer residents cheaper prices heading into the weekend, although the rates will hardly be worth celebrating.
The cheapest will be Peterborough, a spot that hasn't seen an uptick since May 31, offerings motorists a comparatively respectable, but still awful, 195.9 cents per litre.
Following not-so-closely behind is Ottawa, 203.9 cents per litre, which is also expected to dodge Friday's increase.
Both places will feel like they are giving out free gas compared to Sudbury, a region set to see its prices go up by 7.5 cents tomorrow, bringing totals to a draining 220.9 cents per litre.
So, how long should drivers expect to be gouged at the pumps? Well, if all goes according to plan, June will be the last month things are this bad.
In April, the government revealed new legislation that, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.