Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Up Tomorrow & This Spot Is Where The Savings Are At
There can be only one.
Rising Ontario gas prices have put some drivers in dire straits these past couple of months, and judging by the latest predictions, things won't be dropping to a more reasonable mark anytime soon.
According to Gas Wizard, prices are set to rise by 1 cent on Thursday, bringing totals to a dismal 203.9 cents per litre for most of the province. However, there is still one city offering Ontarians some savings.
Well, motorists in cities like Toronto, Brampton, Windsor, and Ottawa contend with costs above the $2 mark; Peterborough, an area that has become a haven for pump prices, offers a significantly lower rate.
The city is set to continue offering a comparatively respectable 195.9 cents per litre after several days of reporting no changes.
The only other spot offering notably cheaper gas to its drivers is Cornwall, although it's due to see an increase on Thursday, bumping pumps up to 200.6 cents per litre.
If you're a vehicle owner in the GTA, you're likely shaking your fist at your screen right now. Fair enough, but at least you don't have to pay those Greater Sudbury prices.
The area, which has recently solidified itself as the worst place for gas in Ontario, is currently draining its motorists of all their savings, offering a price-gouging 213.4 cents per litre. Yikes!
In April, the government revealed a new plan that, if passed, will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.