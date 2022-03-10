Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Drop Tomorrow & It's About Time
Finally, some relief.
After weeks of rising and breaking records, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Friday. So, hopefully, motorists might actually be able to recover from this thing financially.
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst Dan McTeague warned drivers via Twitter on Wednesday to avoid filling up their tanks until Friday, and it was for the best reason.
Price : AVOID FILLING UP TODAY AND TOMORROW. #GasPrices set to DROP 15 CENTS A LITRE FRIDAY TO 175.9 cts/l in #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston and most of #Ont.\nSame drop for #Montreal and most of #Quebechttp://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1646862175
McTeague reports that the cost of gas will drop by a remarkable 15 cents a litre on Friday, bringing the total down to 175.9 cents a litre for areas like Toronto, Kingston, Hamilton and Barrie.
According to Gas Wizard, the cheapest spots for gas will be Ottawa, Windsor, and Cornwall, with costs dropping to a slightly lower 174.9 cents a litre.
The relief comes in the wake of gas rising by 6 cents a litre on Thursday, with totals now standing at a whopping 190.9 cents per litre for most Ontario cities. Yikes.
McTeague told CP24 that the trend of intense fluctuation would likely continue into April, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to put pressure on oil prices.
"It is impossible to make any type of determination because we're looking at a scenario where markets are so volatile," he said. "I think many of the markets are trying to find their footing to find the true between supply and demand. That may take several weeks."
So, it looks like drivers will be forced to stay more updated than usual on gas prices to avoid needlessly overspending at the pump.
If you're planning to fill up before embarking on some March Break travel plans, Friday is the day to do it.