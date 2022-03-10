Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
gas prices in ontario

Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Drop Tomorrow & It's About Time

Finally, some relief.

A petrol station in Canada.

A petrol station in Canada.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

After weeks of rising and breaking records, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Friday. So, hopefully, motorists might actually be able to recover from this thing financially.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst Dan McTeague warned drivers via Twitter on Wednesday to avoid filling up their tanks until Friday, and it was for the best reason.

McTeague reports that the cost of gas will drop by a remarkable 15 cents a litre on Friday, bringing the total down to 175.9 cents a litre for areas like Toronto, Kingston, Hamilton and Barrie.

According to Gas Wizard, the cheapest spots for gas will be Ottawa, Windsor, and Cornwall, with costs dropping to a slightly lower 174.9 cents a litre.

The relief comes in the wake of gas rising by 6 cents a litre on Thursday, with totals now standing at a whopping 190.9 cents per litre for most Ontario cities. Yikes.

McTeague told CP24 that the trend of intense fluctuation would likely continue into April, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to put pressure on oil prices.

"It is impossible to make any type of determination because we're looking at a scenario where markets are so volatile," he said. "I think many of the markets are trying to find their footing to find the true between supply and demand. That may take several weeks."

So, it looks like drivers will be forced to stay more updated than usual on gas prices to avoid needlessly overspending at the pump.

If you're planning to fill up before embarking on some March Break travel plans, Friday is the day to do it.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...