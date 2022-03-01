Editions

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Even More This Week & You Should Fill Up Today

Head to the nearest pump ASAP.

Toronto Staff Writer
Filling up a car at a gas station.

Filling up a car at a gas station.

Brett Hondow | Dreamstime

If you're planning on burning some fuel this week, you may want to fill up your tank on Tuesday or learn to live with a wallet full of regrets later, as gas prices are set to rise twice this week.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst Dan McTeague tweeted a warning for drivers to fill up their tanks on Tuesday, with gas prices expected to hit new records this Thursday.

McTeague quoted a previous tweet of his warning for Wednesday's anticipated spike in gas price, writing, "And expect a possible 3 cent increase Thursday to push #GasPrices to new records."

According to McTeague, gas prices are anticipated to rise two cents a litre on Wednesday in Toronto and the GTA, Hamilton, Ottawa, London, Windsor, Niagara, Kingston, Barrie, Kitchener and "most" of Ontario.

Combined with the predicted three-cent increase on Thursday, this means some areas may be impacted by a five-cent overall increase in gas per litre in Ontario this week.

As of March 1, the cheapest city in Ontario to fill up your tank is Peterborough, with prices expected to be 152.9 cents per litre, followed by Cornwall at 154.9, according to McTeague's gas price prediction site, Gas Wizard.

If you plan on taking advantage of current gas prices before they spike, you may want to avoid a few areas.

Thunder Bay is predicted to have the highest gas prices in the province on Tuesday at 168.9 cents per litre, followed by Sudbury at 168.3.

The GTA and most of southern Ontario will land somewhere in the middle, with gas prices predicted to be around 158.9 cents per litre on Tuesday, so if you have to fill up near you in these areas, you're not taking too big of a hit, comparatively.

