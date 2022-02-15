Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario's Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up

But first, the prices will spike.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario's Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up
Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

If you need to fuel up your car sometime this week, you might want to hold off until Thursday, because Ontario's gas prices are set to see a price drop then.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned drivers to hold off on pumping up their tanks until February 17 as there will likely be a "big drop" in prices (but that's after the prices climb up first).

Toronto and the GTA, Hamilton, Barrie, London, Niagara, Windsor, Kingston and most other cities across the province will likely see more expensive prices on Wednesday, February 16, as McTeague predicts it'll cost an extra two cents a litre.

Based on the Gas Wizard's price predictions, many of these areas will be shelling out 161.9 cents per litre when they hit up the pumps mid-week.

According to the site, on Wednesday, drivers in Ottawa can likely expect to pay 160.9 cents a litre while those in Peterborough and Thunder Bay will probably cough up 158.9.

Sudbury is set to have the most expensive gas prices in the province on Wednesday, as motorists here are expected to pay an eye-watering 171.5 cents a litre.

Meanwhile, anyone who needs to hit up the gas station in Cornwall will likely have the cheapest bills to pay at the pumps as it'll likely cost 149.9 cents per litre to fuel up.

Narcity reached out to McTeague for more details about the predicted price drop for Ontarians on Thursday, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop Tomorrow & This City Is The Best Place To Fill Up

Start your engines!

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Drivers, start your engines and head to a gas station because Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop this week after seeing record-breaking highs this month.

Based on Gas Wizard's predictions, most of the province's major cities will experience a drop of 1-2 cents per litre on Wednesday, February 9.

Keep ReadingShow less
bc gas prices

Vancouver Gas Prices Set To Hit 200 Cents A Litre Today & You Should Fill Up Here Instead

Premium gas is predicted to surpass the $2-mark!

Photopal604 | Dreamstime

Vancouver gas prices are predicted to soar to just over 200 cents a litre for premium gas and near all-time highs of 175.9 cents a litre for regular gas.

These prices are expected to be the highest in Canada for Monday, sitting well above Toronto's regular gas price of 159.9 cents a litre and premium price of 184.9 cents a litre, according to the Gas Wizard website.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Break Another Record This Week & It's Not Looking Good

Ouch.

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

Drivers might want to take a seat and buckle up because Ontario's gas prices are set to rise and break yet another record this week.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that gas prices in the province are going to inch up by another cent come Thursday, February 3.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Have Already Broken Records & Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow

Don't wait until Saturday to refill your tank!

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you're planning to wait out Ontario gas prices on Friday in the hopes that they'll drop over the weekend, here's some bad news.

According to Gas Wizard, pump prices will rise by yet another cent on Saturday, bringing the total to 152.9 cents per litre in the GTA after already breaking records on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less