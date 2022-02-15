Ontario's Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up
But first, the prices will spike.
If you need to fuel up your car sometime this week, you might want to hold off until Thursday, because Ontario's gas prices are set to see a price drop then.
Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned drivers to hold off on pumping up their tanks until February 17 as there will likely be a "big drop" in prices (but that's after the prices climb up first).
Toronto and the GTA, Hamilton, Barrie, London, Niagara, Windsor, Kingston and most other cities across the province will likely see more expensive prices on Wednesday, February 16, as McTeague predicts it'll cost an extra two cents a litre.
Price : #Toronto #GTA #Hamilton #Ottawa #Montreal #LdnOnt #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston & most cities in #Ont & #Qc to a net 2 ct/l rise in #GasPrices Wednesday, followed by a big drop Thurs (to 161.9 in GTA) \nHOLD OFF BUYING UNTIL THURSDAYhttp://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1644927133
Based on the Gas Wizard's price predictions, many of these areas will be shelling out 161.9 cents per litre when they hit up the pumps mid-week.
According to the site, on Wednesday, drivers in Ottawa can likely expect to pay 160.9 cents a litre while those in Peterborough and Thunder Bay will probably cough up 158.9.
Sudbury is set to have the most expensive gas prices in the province on Wednesday, as motorists here are expected to pay an eye-watering 171.5 cents a litre.
Meanwhile, anyone who needs to hit up the gas station in Cornwall will likely have the cheapest bills to pay at the pumps as it'll likely cost 149.9 cents per litre to fuel up.
Narcity reached out to McTeague for more details about the predicted price drop for Ontarians on Thursday, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.