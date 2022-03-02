Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario NDP Is Pushing For Skyrocketing Gas Prices To Be Regulated In New Bill

"You're getting gouged at the gas pump. Let's fix it."

Gas station in Canada.

Gas station in Canada.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

It's no secret that Ontario gas prices fluctuate wildly. Heck, it's rare for costs not to change throughout the week, but a new NDP bill is looking to fix that.

On Wednesday, Andrea Horwath, the party's leader, announced she had teamed up with NDP MPP Gilles Bisson to table a bill to regulate provincial gas prices.

"At a time when the cost of housing, child care, groceries and everything else is rising fast, record high gas prices are taking a big bite of out family budgets," said Horwath.

The leader also came down hard on premier Doug Ford, accusing him of avoiding the problem for other reasons.

"Doug Ford had three years to fix this problem and stop the gouging. But, like the Liberals, he's siding with his buddies in the oil and gas industries, and the rest of us are paying for it," she added. "You're getting gouged at the gas pump. Let's fix it."

According to NDP's report, Ontarians are paying record-high prices this year, over $1.50 per litre in the GTA and around $1.70 per litre in Timmins, thanks to big chains raising prices when the price of oil drops.

Reportedly, the issue has become particularly hard on the Ontarians who live up North.

"In the north, we've got families spending hundreds of dollars per week to fill up the cars just to get to work and school," Bisson said.

"Government after government doesn't want to take on the oil and gas companies, so they just keep gouging people like us," he concluded.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...