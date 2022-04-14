Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again & It Could Put A Damper On Your Easter Weekend
Well, darn.
If you're one of the many Ontarians planning to travel this Easter weekend, you're not going to like what you see at the pump.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, claimed in a tweet on Thursday that gas prices would jump by 5 cents per litre in the province on Friday.
IF THIS DOESN\u2019T convince you to fill up today, will a 5 cent a litre increase on Friday (on top of Thursday\u2019s 6 cent hike) do the trick? \n\n#GasPrices \n\nhttp://GasWizard.ca\u00a0https://twitter.com/gaspricewizard/status/1514195867087130627\u00a0\u2026— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1649888303
As a result, pump prices will hit a groan-worthy 173.9 cents per litre for the Greater Toronto Area.
The increase marks the second day in a worrying trend as McTeague announced on Wednesday that prices would leap up 6 cents, which they sadly did.
According to Gas Wizard, the cheapest spot to get gas ahead of the weekend will be Peterborough, which will sit at 167.9 cents per litre, thanks to the city's dodging of the latest leap.
Other slightly more affordable spots will include London, Windsor, and Barrie, which will sit at 172.9.
Meanwhile, Thunder Bay will continue to hold the title of "most expensive area to fill up," with prices steady at 192.9 cents per litre.
Sudbury will follow somewhat closely behind at 184.9 because of a 4-cent increase.
Thankfully, there is some hope that gas prices will become more consistent in the future.
In March, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced that she had teamed up with MPP Gilles Bisson to table a bill to regulate Ontario gas prices.
The initiative claims that residents are paying record-high prices this year, over $1.50 per litre in the GTA and around $1.70 per litre in Timmins, thanks to big chains unjustly raising prices.
