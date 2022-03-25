Editions

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Weekend & One City Will Be Cheaper Than The Rest

It's time for that weekend road trip!

Ontario Editor
Gas station in Toronto, Ontario.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you're looking to save a few bucks, you might want to wait to fill up. Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Saturday and one city will be cheaper than the rest of the province.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, tweeted on March 24 that after rising 3 cents a litre on Friday, prices are expected to drop this weekend.

On Saturday, areas like Toronto, Hamilton and Brampton will see a 2 cent drop to 174.9 cents a litre.

Kingston is the only spot in the province expected to see a 3 cent drop down to 173.9 cents per litre. However, it still won't be the cheapest spot to fill up.

Peterborough is expected to see the lowest prices across Ontario. While they aren't going to see a drop at the pumps, they will still be sitting at 172.9 cents per litre by Saturday.

If you're planning a road trip for the weekend, you might want to avoid Thunder Bay and Sudbury, as these two spots will see prices sit at 192.9 and 186.3 respectively.

Despite Ontario's rising prices in fuel, they still aren't the highest Canada-wide.

British Columbia continues to see whopping prices at the pumps, with Vancouver expected to be at 196.9 cents per litre this weekend. Victoria is following closely behind at 195.9 cents per litre.

However, Regina and Saskatoon seem to have the rest of the province beat with fuel expected to hit 168.9 cents per litre.


