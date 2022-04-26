Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest
No more credit card debt, hopefully.
Hold steady, drivers! Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Wednesday, and you might finally be able to save some money at the pump again. I mean, as much as you can, given the current climate.
According to Gas Price Wizard, most of the province will see gas prices drop by 2 cents per litre by Wednesday, including big cities like Toronto, St. Catharines, Ottawa, and Kingston.
As a result, the average cost will drop to 179.9 cents per litre for the vast majority of Ontario regions. However, there will be a few exceptions.
A few lucky regions will drop well below the line, including Peterborough at 170.9 and Cornwall, which will sit at 171.9 cents per litre after dipping down by just. 0.7.
The cheapest large-scale city will be Windsor, with pumps offering 178.9 cents per litre, so only slightly more affordable.
Meanwhile, northern cities such as Sudbury and Thunder Bay remain stuck with dismally high gas prices. In fact, they are so bad they kind of make Toronto's prices look good.
Despite going down a cent, Sudbury will be offering up a whopping 193.9 cents per litre at the point, while Thunder Bay will stay unaffected at 186.9.
Earlier this month, the Ontario government announced its plans to make the gas tax cheaper across the province for six months.
The new legislation, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre starting on July 1, 2022.
Here's hoping that much-needed relief pushes through.