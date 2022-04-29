Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & It Could Damper Your Weekend Plans
Well, at least it'll be sunny.
If you want to enjoy the sunshine by travelling this weekend, Saturday's spike in Ontario gas prices will have you avoiding driving like an all-day rush hour.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned via Twitter that prices would rise by 2 cents per litre on Saturday, bringing the pump to 188.9 spots like Toronto, Kingston, and Ottawa.
The increase comes after rates shot up by a total of 8 cents over Thursday and Friday.
As if that wasn't bad enough, according to Gas Wizard, Cornwall, usually a haven for gas prices, will shoot up by a whopping 13 cents per litre over the weekend bringing totals to 184.9
However, despite the increase, Cornwall, alongside Peterborough, which offers the same price, remains the cheapest place to get gas in the province.
Unsurprisingly, northern spots like Thunder Bay and Sudbury are still the worst places to fill up your tank sitting at 192.9 and 195.9, respectively, with the former going up by a dismal 6 cents a litre.
Of course, rising gas prices can be a serious issue for anybody trying to get back on their feet after two years in lockdown. But, thankfully, it's one being addressed.
Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy announced on Thursday that gas taxes will be cut for six months due to rising prices.
The effort will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months beginning July 1, 2022.
So, if you're struggling with the fluctuating prices, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.