NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & It Could Damper Your Weekend Plans

Well, at least it'll be sunny.

Toronto Staff Writer
A gas station in Toronto.

A gas station in Toronto.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you want to enjoy the sunshine by travelling this weekend, Saturday's spike in Ontario gas prices will have you avoiding driving like an all-day rush hour.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned via Twitter that prices would rise by 2 cents per litre on Saturday, bringing the pump to 188.9 spots like Toronto, Kingston, and Ottawa.

The increase comes after rates shot up by a total of 8 cents over Thursday and Friday.

As if that wasn't bad enough, according to Gas Wizard, Cornwall, usually a haven for gas prices, will shoot up by a whopping 13 cents per litre over the weekend bringing totals to 184.9

However, despite the increase, Cornwall, alongside Peterborough, which offers the same price, remains the cheapest place to get gas in the province.

Unsurprisingly, northern spots like Thunder Bay and Sudbury are still the worst places to fill up your tank sitting at 192.9 and 195.9, respectively, with the former going up by a dismal 6 cents a litre.

Of course, rising gas prices can be a serious issue for anybody trying to get back on their feet after two years in lockdown. But, thankfully, it's one being addressed.

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy announced on Thursday that gas taxes will be cut for six months due to rising prices.

The effort will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months beginning July 1, 2022.

So, if you're struggling with the fluctuating prices, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...