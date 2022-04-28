Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Up Tomorrow & It'll Hit You Right In The Rainy Day Fund
Filling up your tank will be a sombre affair.
After a slight downward trend, Ontario gas prices are once again slated to spike, dashing any hopes of motorists saving a little coin at the pump this week.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, reported via Twitter that prices are expected to rise by 4 cents per litre on Thursday and another on Friday.
A double whammy will likely leave driver's wallets feeling lighter than usual heading into the weekend.
According to Gas Wizard, spots like Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, London, and Niagara will see prices leap up to 186.9 cents per litre.
The jacked-up rates will equalize southern and northern Ontario, which usually feature vastly different gas prices. For example, Thunder Bay is also predicted to be at 186.9 cents per litre by Friday despite floating way above GTA days earlier.
However, there is at least one outlier, with Sudbury still sitting at a depressing 193.9 cents per litre.
As for where the safe havens for gas will be in the province, the city of Cornwall is where it's at, offering up comparatively low rates at 171.9 cents per litre.
Peterborough and Windsor will also be slightly cheaper than other bigger cities offering 184.9 and 185.9, respectively.
If the rising gas prices have hit you particularly hard, fret not, friend, things are already in motion to resolve the issue.
Earlier this month, the Ontario government announced its plans to make the gas tax cheaper across the province for six months.
The new legislation, if passed, would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre starting on July 1, 2022.