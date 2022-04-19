Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & Here Are The Areas You Might Want To Avoid
Get your wallet out!
Gas prices in Ontario are like a surprise party that nobody asked for, and on Tuesday, the surprise is that you'll have to pay more tomorrow.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices are set to rise seven cents in the GTA and by six cents in most of Ontario this Wednesday.
McTeague quote tweeted a tweet of his from April 18 reminding folks to "Fill up today" before the impending price hike. So if you've been waiting for payday to fill up your gas tank, you may just want to bite the bullet and hit the pumps before the clock strikes twelve.
In Case You Missed It …
Fill up today https://t.co/lqtMgOMcf2
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) April 19, 2022
McTeague predicts that in Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and Kitchener, prices will rise to 184.9 cents per litre, while most of Ontario will increase to 183.9 cents per litre.
The most expensive areas to fill up in on Wednesday will be Sudbury and Thunder Bay, with prices expected to rise to 186.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
So unless you're in a pinch and dire need of some fuel, it might be worth driving to the next area to get your gas and save a little money.
The cheapest area to get gas will be in Kingston, with prices anticipated to remain at 177.9 cents per litre, and the second option will be in Cornwall, with prices set to rise by four cents to 179.9 cents per litre this Wednesday.
If you happen to drive through either area, it may be wise to fill up your whole tank ahead of the week.