Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise 12 Cents This Weekend & Your Wallet's Gonna Hurt

Toronto Associate Editor
Have you been watching the gas prices fluctuate like Ontario's weather recently and waiting for the perfect moment to fill up? Well, now is the time to make a move.

On Friday, Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted that gas prices in Ontario will exponentially increase by 12 cents per litre on Saturday.

According to McTeague, this news comes after gas prices have already risen 11 cents per litre since Wednesday. Ouch, that's going to hurt.

As a result, gas prices in places such as Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, and Kingston are predicted to hit 185.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, pump prices will hit 184.9 cents per litre in Barrie, London and Winsdor.

According to Gas Wizard, Thunder Bay is the most expensive place to fill up in the province, which is predicted to rise only 2 cents, making it 194.9 cents per litre. They are followed by Sudbury, sitting at 190.9 cents per litre.

On the other hand, the cheapest place to fill up your car in Ontario will be Peterborough, as they dodge the price spike and sit at 169.9 cents per litre.

So, if it's not such an extensive detour on your way home, you might want to give a Peterborough gas station a visit.

McTeague announced on Tuesday that gas prices would drop by 5 cents across Ontario, totalling 162.9 cents per litre in hot spots like the GTA.

On Wednesday, he predicted that gas prices in Toronto, Windsor, London, and St. Catharines would sit at 168.9 cents per litre on Thursday.

In other words, it seems like Ontario gas prices have been all over the place this week. So, you might want to cancel your plans for this Easter weekend or ride your bike to your family dinner.

