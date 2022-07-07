Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & It Will Be The Lowest Since April
Go, go, go!
In the past few months, Ontario gas prices have been quite a rollercoaster of emotions. One second you love your car and the other, you wish it was electric. But don't worry, motorists, because things just got a whole lot better.
After a fantastic 12-cent drop on Thursday, gas prices dropped to 179.9 cents per litre. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicts that Friday prices will be even lower.
McTeague posted a tweet on Thursday stating that after falling 12 cents on July 7, gas prices are set to drop another 3 cents on Friday, where most of the province will sit at 176.9 cents per litre.
He also said this would mean it's "the lowest prices since April 15." Just as a reminder, on May 4, 2022, gas prices hit an all-time record and sat at 190.9 cents per litre in parts of Ontario.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After falling 12 cents, #GasPrices to drop another 3 cents Friday to 176.9 in #Toronto #GTA #Hamilton #Kitchener #Ottawa #Barrie #LdnOnt #Windsor #Niagara & most of southern #Ontario \nThese are the lowest prices since April 15 \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1657193013
So, if you're lucky enough to be in Peterborough on Friday, make sure to fill up your gas tank at the cheapest spot in the province, with prices set to be at 174.6 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
Most of the province will also be in luck as you can expect to fill up your car at 176.9 cents per litre, a blessing for many motorists.
Sudbury will see no change in price since Thursday, staying at 187.3 cents per litre. Meanwhile, Thunder Bay drivers will expect to see 191.5 cents per litre.
But hey! The great news is that motorists aren't seeing the $2 mark at the gas station for the time being. Remember what that was like? Gruesome.