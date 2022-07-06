Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & You Might Actually Cry Tears Of Joy
Wait to fill up and save that coin.
Ontario gas prices are set to plummet on Thursday, and drivers everywhere can let loose a tear of joy because gas is about to be much more affordable – at least for the time being.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted that after a 5-cent increase on July 6, gas prices will drop 12 cents on July 7 across the GTA and most of Ontario to 179.9 cents per litre.
NEWS YOU CAN USE
⛽️ Price 🚨: After todays 5 cent hike, #GasPrices will FALL 12 CENTS Thursday to 179.9 for #Toronto#GTA#Ottawa#Hamilton#LdnOnt#Barrie#Kitchener and most of #Ontario with #Montreal down to 194.9 https://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) July 6, 2022
This is fantastic news for anyone who's been riding on a low tank and looking to fill up without having to bargain with a Rumpelstiltskin-like figure just to afford a full tank of gas.
However, if you're looking for an especially good deal, the best bang for your buck will be in Peterborough, with gas prices set to fall eight cents to 176.6 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
Peterborough will be followed by London, Ottawa and Barrie in affordability, with prices set to drop 12 cents to 178.9 cents per lire.
Gas Wizard predicts most of the province will see gas prices at 179.9 cents per litre, but there is one spot you may want to avoid.
Thunder Bay prices will cost you extra, with gas expected to be 191.5 cents per litre this Thursday.