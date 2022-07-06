NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Majorly Drop Tomorrow & You Might Actually Cry Tears Of Joy

Wait to fill up and save that coin.

Toronto Staff Writer
Esso gas station in Ontario.

Esso gas station in Ontario.

Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine | flickr

Ontario gas prices are set to plummet on Thursday, and drivers everywhere can let loose a tear of joy because gas is about to be much more affordable – at least for the time being.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted that after a 5-cent increase on July 6, gas prices will drop 12 cents on July 7 across the GTA and most of Ontario to 179.9 cents per litre.

This is fantastic news for anyone who's been riding on a low tank and looking to fill up without having to bargain with a Rumpelstiltskin-like figure just to afford a full tank of gas.

However, if you're looking for an especially good deal, the best bang for your buck will be in Peterborough, with gas prices set to fall eight cents to 176.6 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.

Peterborough will be followed by London, Ottawa and Barrie in affordability, with prices set to drop 12 cents to 178.9 cents per lire.

Gas Wizard predicts most of the province will see gas prices at 179.9 cents per litre, but there is one spot you may want to avoid.

Thunder Bay prices will cost you extra, with gas expected to be 191.5 cents per litre this Thursday.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...