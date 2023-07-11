ontario road trips

11 Incredible Ontario Road Trips That Aren't Another Day At The Beach

Swimming holes, boozy slushies, and berry picking!







Have you been going to the beach on repeat? If you are looking to try something new, these incredible Ontario road trips will help ensure you have the best summer ever.

There are so many fun seasonal activities you won't want to miss out on. Some top picks you'll want to try are seeing sweet-smelling lavender fields or taking a dip at a swimming hole.

The next time you're feeling bored, it could be time to try one of the suggestions below.

Picnic At A Lavender Garden

Price: $15 per person

Address: 7484 6/7 Sideroad Nottawasaga, Creemore, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pack a lunch and picnic next to the rows of thousands of lavender plants at Purple Hill Lavender.

Book your tickets to Purple Hill Lavender Farm online

Challenge Yourself On A Treetop Obstacle Course

Price: $67 per person

Address: 10818 Heart Lake Rd., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like a kid as you walk across the swaying bridges at Treetop Trekking Brampton's six aerial courses.

Book your reservation for Treetop Trekking online

Hike To Ruins And A Waterfall

Price: $10.50 per person

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Hilton Falls Conservation Area, you can hike to the stone ruins of an old sawmill, a blue water reservoir, and a stunning waterfall.

Book your reservation for the Hilton Falls Conservation Area online

Feel Like You're In Jurassic Park 

Price: $20 per vehicle

Address: 2206 County Rd. 38, Norwood-Asphode, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can drive through Canada's Dinosaur Park to see moving life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

Book your tickets to Canada's Dinosaur Park online

Have Cocktails At A Waterside Patio

Price: 💸

Address: 349 Wellington Main St., Wellington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip cocktails with your friends next to the water at the impressive Lakeside Motel outdoor patio.

Visit the Lakeside Motel website to plan your visit

Kayak Over A Shipwreck

Price: $95+ for a full day guided tour or $65+ for a half-day kayak rental

When: May 13 through October 9, 2023

Address: 110 Kate St., Gananoque, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can join 1000 Islands Kayaking tours, which will take you past crystal clear turquoise water to a sunken schooner.

Book your reservation for 1000 Islands Kayaking online

Escape A Giant Hedge Maze

Price: $25 per person

When: From June through August, 2023

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Saunders Farm, there are several colossal hedge mazes where you can try to find your way to the exit. Plus, a free zipline ride is included with the price of admission all summer long!

Book your tickets to Saunders Farm online

See A Dazzling Rainbow Tunnel Of Lights

Price: Free (donations accepted)

Address: 1 Block House Island Rd., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: As you walk through the Brockville Railway Tunnel, the rainbow-coloured lights will move all around you.

Visit the Brockville Railway Tunnel website to plan your visit

Pick Fresh Berries To Bring Home

Price: $15

Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Andrews' Scenic Acres, you can walk through vibrant fields and pick your own seasonal berries, vegetables, and flowers. Be sure to check out the picking schedule to plan your visit around what's in season!

Book your tickets to Andrews' Scenic Acres online

Drink A Flight Of Boozy Slushies

Price: 💸

Address: 13762 Loyalist Pkwy., Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Did you love drinking slushies as a child? Well, now you can try a refreshing flight of alcoholic slushies at Crimson Cider Company.

Visit the Crimson Cider Company website to plan your visit

Swim At A Turquoise Water Swimming Hole

Price: $10.50 per person (parking $15 for four hours)

When: From June 10 through September 4, 2023

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you want to float your troubles away, you can swim at a 2-acre limestone quarry. Elora Quarry is a gorgeous swimming hole that you'll want to visit every weekend.

Book your tickets to Elora Quarry online

