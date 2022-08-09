7 Epic Road Trips To Take In Ontario Before Summer Ends & You're Stuck Inside
Soak up the sun while you can!👙
Don't let another summer pass you by without an epic road trip across Ontario. While there is still hot sun to soak in, there are waterfall swimming holes, lazy river routes and floating water parks to add to your summer bucket list.
Here are seven stunning outdoor adventures in Ontario that you should check out before the summer comes to an end.
Raft down a natural lazy river
Price: $33+ depending on the route
When: Until October
Address: Different starting points depending on the trip
Why You Need To Go: Grand River Rafting offers five different floating trips with nine types of watercraft to choose from. You can enjoy a 5-kilometre beginner float on the Five Oaks Trips or take the Cambridge Trip for the longest route of 17 kilometres.
Pick your own bouquet of sunflowers
Price: $15 per adult, $10 per child
When: Open now until August 28, 2022
Address: 17650 Strathmore Rd., Monkland, ON
Why You Need To Go: While there are many sunflower farms in Ontario, Fields of Gold is 40 acres large and full of fun photo stops. There is a pick-your-own garden where you'll find a range of flowers that you can cut for a personal bouquet.
Kayak through hidden islands
Price: $95+ for an adult half-day tour
When: Daily until October 10, 2022
Address: 110 Kate St., Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are hidden islands, shipwrecks and chapels on the water to be discovered with 1000 Islands Kayaking. You can adventure on your own with kayak rentals or choose between a half-day, full-day or overnight camping tour to get a guided experience and see the highlights.
Float in a hidden swimming hole
Price: Free
Address: Bridal Veil Falls, Billings, (Manitoulin Island) ON
Why You Need To Go: Bridal Veil Falls is a stunning cascade hidden on a large freshwater island and it flows into a pool you can swim in. You'll think you've travelled to a tropical destination as you floating in a dreamy swimming hole.
Spend the night at a beach motel
Price: $189+/night
Address: 40 Main St. E., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Grand Bend, the Ontario beach town, recently got a new motel near the strip and it's a tropical-themed dream. The Kiwi Motel is only one kilometre from the sandy shore and they plan on opening an outdoor pool and firepit soon.
Have drinks on a beachside patio
Spacious tropical patio next to Constance Bay Beach near Ottawa.
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
When: Restaurant open year-round
Address: 346 Bayview Dr., Woodlawn, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are a number of beachside patios in Ontario and Bikini Beach Bar is a spacious oasis that was just added to Constance Bay Beach this year. You can enjoy pub fare and fruity cocktails just steps away from a sandy shore.
Splash around an inflatable waterpark
Price: $25 in Barrie and $20 in Orillia
When: Now until August 31, 2022
Address: 55 Lakeshore Dr., Barrie, and 450 Atherley Rd., Orillia, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day running, bouncing and splashing into the water as you challenge your friends on a floating obstacle course. Splash ON is the largest inflatable waterpark in Ontario and it boasts two locations on Lake Simcoe.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.