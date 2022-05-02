NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lazy rivers in ontario

8 Lazy Rivers In Ontario Where You Can Go Tubing With Friends This Summer

One is 13 kilometres long! 🌊

Ottawa Staff Writer
Turbo tubing on the Ottawa River. Right: Tubing down a lazy river in Ontario.

Turbo tubing on the Ottawa River. Right: Tubing down a lazy river in Ontario.

@melzesc | Instagram, @briannapye_ | Instagram

The summer sunshine will be calling pretty soon, and what better way to answer than with plans for a relaxing float down a lazy river in Ontario?

You can make unforgettable memories by paddling down a waterway with friends, so it may be time to skip the patio beers and put this on your to-do list instead.

These floatable journeys take over an hour to complete and are a great way to spend a sunny afternoon — just don't forget your sunscreen.

Chillin' N Tubing 

Price: $28 per adult tube

Address: 5727 Nickel Offset Rd., Chelmsford, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can float down the Vermillion River, killing time as you pass several different sandy beaches. Make sure you pack a life jacket (they're mandatory) and get ready to relax. Your floating time can vary depending on the weather and current.

Website

Grand River Rafting

Price: $33+ depending on the route

Address: Various starting points depending on the trip

Why You Need To Go: This company offers four different routes around Ontario, from the 5-km Five Oaks trip (recommended for kids and beginners) to the Paris trip which is 13 km long. The Glen Morris trip is 11 km and is the most scenic paddle. The current is fairly slow so get ready to paddle and relax on the water.

Website

Saugeen Springs

Price: $25 a day for the tube rental and life jacket

Address: RR #3 173844 Mulock Rd., Hanover, ON

Why You Need To Go: This RV park offers tube rentals as well as kayaks, so you can float down the river on one of two runs. The short run starts at Red Iron Bridge and lasts about 45 minutes and the long run begins at Concrete Bridge, taking you about two hours to complete.

Website

Ottawa City Rafting

Price: $69+ per person

Address: 1 Vimy Place Private, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can experience the Ottawa River like never before, on a guided trip where you'll float and paddle across three kilometres in a turbo tube. You can expect a few small rapids as well as smooth water.

Website

Elora Rapids

Price: $45+ per person

Address: 7445 Wellington County Rd. 21, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can choose from one of two river floats when renting tubes and equipment here. The Elora Gorge trip starts at the conservation area and takes you through the Elora Rapids, for about one hour. The Grand River Valley trip is also about one hour long but is a more relaxing float and includes a shuttle to take you to and from the rental spot.

Website

River Rat Rentals

Price: 2022 pricing TBD

Address: 707 Harstone Dr., Kakabeka Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The tube rentals are back after a two-year closure, so you can take your time floating down the Kam River near Kakabeka Falls, surrounded by nature. There are two possible exits for more or less time on the river.

Website

Kongo Expedition

Price: $50 entrance to park

Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is a man-made lazy river inside this massive waterpark, leading you on an adventure passed flooded caves and waterfalls. It takes about 15 minutes to float through the whole thing, and you can also enjoy water slides, the wave pool, and more.

Website

Saugeen Riverbank

Price: $30 per single tube

Address: 1343 Bruce County Rd. 4, Walkerton, ON

Why You Need To Go: After spending a night camping you can rent tubes or bring your own and spend about 2 hours floating down the river from Maple Hill back to the campground. There's also a tube rental for your drink cooler. Access for overnight guests only.

Website

