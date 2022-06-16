Canada's Largest Inflatable Water Park Is In Ontario & You Can Splash Right Into Summer
There are new obstacle courses this year! 💦
If you can't sit still on a beach because all you want to do is play in the water, it's time to grab your bathing suit. Ontario will be getting two inflatable waterparks this summer, and they are reopening later this month.
Splash ON Water Parks has floating obstacle courses on Lake Simcoe in Barrie and Orillia that are practically everything that you've ever dreamed of as a kid. The Barrie water park is the largest of its kind in Canada and can hold up to 300 guests that can all run, jump and swim together.
You can spend the afternoon racing down slides, soaring on swings, walking down a pirate plank and bouncing right into the water. So, you can have your towel packed for when it reopens for the season on June 25.
The waterpark layout and equipment are switched up each season, so even if you have visited before, it can still feel totally new.
The Orillia location is making major waves this summer because it's coming back as a brand new park after being closed down for the last two years due to the pandemic. This spot has a shallow beach which can make it more accessible if you're going with kids (plus, the water will be fairly warm).
The larger park in Barrie has added new course equipment for the summer including a pirate's plank, dip bars (which is a more challenging version of monkey bars you'd find on the playground), and items called "the hop" and "the spin".
The courses will be open every day this summer, but in order to dive in, you'll need to book a two-hour time slot at one of the four different times: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Passes are $25 in Barrie and $20 per person at the Orillia park.
Splash ON
Price: $25 in Barrie and $20 in Orillia
When: Reopens Saturday, June 25, 2022, for the summer
Address: 55 Lakeshore Dr., Barrie, and 450 Atherley Rd., Orillia, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can splash into summer at one of two floating waterparks on Lake Simcoe with new courses and equipment to spend the day playing in the water like a kid.
